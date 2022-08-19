Below Deck Med: Hannah Ferrier shows off stunning weight loss transformation

Hannah’s celebrating a major accomplishment. Pic credit: @hannahferrier234/Instagram

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Hannah Ferrier has shown off her stunning weight loss transformation.

Earlier this year, Hannah joined forces with Jenny Craig to help her shed some pounds.

Hannah realized after her daughter Ava turned 1-years-old that she needed to focus on losing the rest of that pregnancy weight.

The former Below Deck Med starlet was also preparing for her wedding to her husband, Josh Roberts.

Well, Hannah put in the work following the Jenny Craig plan, and it paid off.

Without a doubt, Hannah looks fabulous. Now she’s telling her story in hopes of helping others that might need

Hannah Ferrier shows off stunning weight loss transformation

In a video shared to Instagram this week, Hannah revealed she lost 11kg or 25 pounds. Life has been very hectic for Hannah, too, and with the help of Jenny Craig, she was still able to meet her goal weight.

The chief stew looked fabulous in her before and after photos. Hannah explained that following the meal plan and meeting with her coach helped her lose the weight after she unsuccessfully tried on her own.

“I found working with Jenny Craig was crucial to my success. Working with my coach weekly and setting realistic goals that I consistently hit encouraged me to keep going! Wether you want to lose a few pounds or are looking at a more substantial loss Jenny Craig can work for you!!” she captioned the video on Instagram, where she also included a code for those interested in trying out Jenny Craig.

Along with planning a wedding and being a mom, Hannah filmed the new reality TV show The Real Love Boat. It’s her return to television, which Below Deck Mediterranean fans will see happen this fall on CBS.

Once filming on the show wrapped, Hannah did some solo traveling and then was joined by her family. All the while, Hannah was able to still focus on her weight loss by following the Jenny Craig plan.

Below Deck stars react to Hannah Ferrier’s fabulous new look

The comments section of Hannah’s post was flooded with comments praising Hannah for reaching her goal.

Several familiar faces from the Below Deck family also showed up to give Hannah some love. One of the first to reply was Hannah’s Below Deck Mediterranean Season 4 costar and good friend Anastasia Surmava.

“OH HOT DAMN,” wrote Anastasia with several fire emojis to complete her response.

Pic credit: @hannahferrier234/Instagram

Below Deck Season 7 stew Courtney Skippon and Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 alum Dani Soares also gushed over Hannah.

Pic credit: @hannahferrier234/Instagram

There’s no question that Hannah Ferrier is missed on Below Deck Med. However, she will soon be back on the small screen.

Until then, she’s rightfully so relishing in her weight loss transformation.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo with early access on Peacock.