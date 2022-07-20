Below Deck Med: Captain Sandy Yawn has message for trolls to ‘stop’

Captain Sandy is over the haters. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean star Captain Sandy Yawn has a message for the trolls and haters now that Season 7 has hit the airwaves. She wants them to stop with the nastiness.

Captain Sandy has been part of the Below Deck spin-off since Season 2. It didn’t take long for fans of the OG series to realize that Captain Sandy had a different management style than Captain Lee Rosbach.

Over the years, the female captain has endured a lot of backlash and hate online. Things only got worse for Captain Sandy when she fired fan favorite Hannah Ferrier during Season 5 of the show.

Below Deck Med fans were so upset when Captain Sandy returned for Season 6 some threatened to boycott the show.

As Season 7 of the show gets underway, the trolls have come out in full force for the captain and some of her crew members. Bosun Raygan Tyler is at the top of the list.

Only two episodes into the season, and the trolling has gotten so bad that Captain Sandy has now sent out her own message to the haters.

Captain Sandy Yawn has a message for trolls to ‘stop’

On Tuesday, Captain Sandy took to Twitter to express her frustration over all the hate coming into her DM’s now that Below Deck Med is back on the small screen.

“Please stop sending DMs and nasty comments to me and my crew on #BelowDeckMed. Social media should be fun, NOT an attack on human beings. Enjoy the show,” she wrote.

The captain also went on to remind the trolls and haters that Below Deck Mediterranean is a reality TV show that viewers only see a small part of each week.

“You see 43 mins one night a week from 24/7 filming. Pls show some grace. TY,” Captain Sandy finished her Tweet.

Please stop sending DMs and nasty comments to me and my crew on #BelowDeckMed. Social media should be fun, NOT an attack on human beings. Enjoy the show. You see 43 mins one night a week from 24/7 filming. Pls show some grace. TY 🙏💙 pic.twitter.com/u5Kq0qmFMs — Captain Sandy Yawn (@CaptSandyYawn) July 19, 2022

Below Deck Med’s Captain Sandy elaborates on Tweet

It didn’t take long for the captain’s Tweet to become flooded with comments. There was a lot of praise for Captain Sandy.

When one user expressed sympathy for what was going on and told Captain Sandy to ignore the haters, she responded, “I see the crew getting so much hate on social.”

Pic credit: @CaptSandyYawn/Twitter

Another user called the hater disturbing before also telling the captain to ignore the haters and give her praise. In reply to the Tweet, Captain Sandy revealed it’s the new crew members she’s worried about, not herself.

“It is. I don’t pay attention, but new crew are new to this and don’t deserve the vile comments,” she expressed.

Pic credit: @CaptSandyYawn/Twitter

Captain Sandy Yawn is over the haters and their nastiness toward some of the new Season 7 crew members. Never one to bite her tongue, the captain has sent her own message to the trolls.

What do you think of Captain Sandy’s Tweet?

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo with early access on Peacock.