Below Deck Med: Bugsy responds to Kate Chastain’s criticism

There’s been a lot of chatter around Christine ‘Bugsy’ Drake, after she unexpectedly joined the cast of Below Deck Mediterranean.

And one of our favorites chief stews, Kate Chastain has given her impression of the second stew.

Season 5 of the Bravo show is currently underway, but Bugsy did not start off as part of the cast.

She actually joined the cast and crew on The Wellington after Laura Flumiani’s abrupt departure just a few episodes into the show.

When the second stew made her first appearance, it was a memorable one for viewers, who couldn’t help but comment on her outlandish attire.

It seems she left a memorable impression on Kate Chastain as well.

Kate says Bugsy’s table decor is “over the top”

During a chat with Bravo’s Daily Dish, the outspoken chief stew did not bite her tongue when commenting on the South Africa native.

“Let’s talk about her outfit walking up the dock,” says Kate.

“Let me explain it to you guys this way. Tablescapes, I think for every person, [are] supposed to be a reflection of how you dress. Bugsy is the end of the spectrum there. She’s like over the top.”

Kate also noted that Bugys is “really into tablescapes,” referring to her fancy table settings.

The 37-year-old then referenced her Season 7 second stew Courtney Skippon. Sharing that she prefers Courtney’s approach to table decor over Bugsy’s.

“It’s like Goldilocks and the Three Bears. There’s like one that’s too little, and one that’s too much,” explained the Bravo alum.

“I like it just right… I think what’s elegant is something that’s beautiful, but it doesn’t look like you’re trying so hard.”

Bugsy responds to Kate Chastain

During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen:@Home, a fan asked Bugsy what she thought of Kate’s comment.

“Honestly, I take it as a compliment,” replied the second stew. “I’m all about being over the top.”

After the WWHL clip was shared on Twitter, Bugsy added a comment under the post– proving that there’s no bad blood between her and Kate.

“I personally think Kate Chastain is awesome, her style is her own and I think she rocks it!” Bugsy added, “I am the epitome of over the top I will own it… I chose to take her comment in a positive light!”

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.