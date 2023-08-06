Below Deck Med alum Hannah Ferrier returns to reality TV: Here’s what we know

Below Deck Med alum Hannah Ferrier has joined a new reality TV show that will test her like never before.

It’s been three years since Hannah was fired from Below Deck Med after four and half seasons with the hit yachting show.

These days Hannah has put yachting behind her but not reality television.

Last year, she appeared on the Australian version of The Real Love Boat, where she helped singles find their person.

This week the former chief stew revealed she’s venturing into yet another realm of reality television.

Not only that but Hannah’s taking a page out of another Below Deck fan favorite, Kate Chastain’s book.

Below Deck Med alum Hannah Ferrier joins The Traitors Australia

Taking to Instagram, Hannah shared the exciting news that she will appear on The Traitors Australia Season 2, which premieres on Sunday, August 13.

“20 new guests are checking in for a deliciously dangerous game 👀🔪 The new season of #TraitorsAU starts Sunday, Aug 13 on 10 and 10 Play @channel10au,” she captioned the IG post.

The official Instagram page for The Traitors Australia shared a teaser for the show featuring Hannah bringing her sass and speaking her mind.

There’s also a clip that gives intel on all the people Hannah will be competing against during her new reality TV stint.

Several familiar faces from the Below Deck franchise showed up in the comments section of Hannah’s post, and one of them had a question that many of us wanted an answer to also.

Below Deck family reacts to Hannah’s new gig

Fraser Olender, Courtney Skippon, and Izzy Wouters from Below Deck all popped up with excitement and congratulations for Hannah, as did Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Alli Dore.

Pic credit: @hannahferrier234/Instagram

Hannah’s former Below Deck Med costars Hindrigo “Kiko” Lorran and Jessica More popped up to share emojis as their responses.

However, it was Below Deck Med alum Kyle Viljoen who asked what many of us were thinking.

“Will this be on peacock for us Americans???” Kyle wrote.

Pic credit: @hannahferrier234/Instagram

Peacock, of course, is the home to The Traitors US, a show Kate helped make a bona fide hit when Season 1 dropped earlier this year.

While Hannah has yet to respond to Kyle’s question, a quick look at Peacock revealed Season 1 of The Traitors Australia is on the streaming service.

That’s good news for Below Deck Med fans hoping to see Hannah Ferrier on her new show. It may take a while before Season 2 hits Peacock, but all signs point to it landing there at some point.

Speaking of Below Deck stars landing new gigs, as Monsters and Critics previously reported, Kate Chastain and Captain Lee Rosbach just got a new Bravo show, and it looks so good.

Below Deck Med is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-10 are streaming on Peacock.