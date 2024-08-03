Below Deck Med alum Hannah Ferrier has revealed that she’s been dealing with some medical problems.

Hannah hasn’t been on Below Deck Med in nearly four years.

However, she remains a fan favorite in the hit yachting franchise.

Below Deck Med fans still want to know about everything Hannah has going on.

She gave them what they wanted this week and more when she shared some personal news.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Hannah shared what she’s been dealing with lately.

Below Deck Med alum Hannah Ferrier opens up about ‘medical issues’

The slide featured Hannah sitting in a chair with an IV hooked up as she looked at her phone.

“Thanks for all the lovely messages – I’m OK. Just dealing with a lot of medical issues at the moment. The drip I’m getting is NAD – it has helped me immensely. NAD+IV Therapy is an intravenous vitamin treatment that administers nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide directly to your body for optimal rejuvenation benefit,” she wrote while tagging @trueskinsyd.

In another slide, Hannah explained that she has been suffering from Ross River, and needs the drips.

“The lovely team @trueskinsyd have been doing NAD with me every 2 weeks and I have def noticed the difference in my energy levels – Ross river is a disease similar to malaria that lives in you and there’s no cure,” Hannah explained.

Hannah reveals she has Ross River disease. Pic credit: @hannahferrier234/Instagram

Ture Skin is a cosmetic and laser company in Sydney that helps Hannah manage her disease.

According to Us Weekly, Hannah learned she has Ross River during a routine skin check. Since then, Hannah has had minor surgeries and decided to speak out to remind her fans of the importance of annual skin checks.

Hannah Ferrier shares fun video with daughter Ava

Nothing, not even Ross River, will stop Hannah from hanging with her precious daughter Ava. The little girl is getting so big, and Hannah has the best time with her.

In a recent Instagram share, Hannah and Ava had a dance party to Rihanna’s hit song Umbrella. Ava had a prop into the mix, which didn’t fare well for Hannah at one point but didn’t distract from the adorable video.

“When you get taken out by the prop 😂😂 @badgalriri Dance party Sunday’s in full swing *many apologies for my hideous voice,” Hannah said in the caption.

News of Hannah Ferrier’s medical issues comes as she mended fences with her former boss, Captain Sandy Yawn. As Monsters and Critics reported, Captain Sandy recently revealed how they squashed their beef.

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.