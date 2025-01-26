Below Deck Med alum Courtney Veale weight loss highlighted as she shows off ‘Fresh chop’

Below Deck Med alum Courtney Veale recently showed off her petite frame and a fresh new haircut.

The blonde beauty has been living her best life since fans last saw her on Below Deck Med Season 7.

Courtney unveiled a new look earlier this year after cutting off her long blonde locks into a cute bob.

The other day, Courtney got a fresh new cut highlighting her recent weight loss and gym gains.

Taking to Instagram, the former yachtie shared a post to reveal her recent visit to the hair salon.

“Fresh chop 💇🏼‍♀️ @giellygreen,” she wrote in the caption.

Courtney’s post featured her wearing shorts and a tank top pajama outfit that showed off her work in the gym.

Below Deck Med alum Courtney Veale’s gym look highlights her weight loss

Courtney was stunning when she appeared on the Below Deck spin-off there’s no question about that.

However, she underwent a physical transformation last year as she spent more time working out. The blonde beauty recently highlighted her weight loss to tease her gym days.

In one Instagram Story, Courtney shared a gym selfie wearing small black shorts and a matching sports bra that showed off her tiny waist and toned physique.

Another picture was a mirror selfie with Courtney wearing a black sports bra and matching leggings. The image shows Courtney’s toned arms and stomach.

Courtney shows off her gym gains. Pic credit: @courtneyveale/Instagram

There’s no question that Courtney has been working hard to get in the shape she wanted to be in. It hasn’t been all work and no play for the Below Deck Med alum.

Courtney has a new man and a new dog

The former yachtie kicked off the new year with some big news. Courtney not only hard-launched her boyfriend on Instagram but revealed they have a fur baby.

On Instagram, Courtney shared a picture of her and her boyfriend Benji Newsome with their new puppy. The carousel of photos showed the three of them spending the holidays together and enjoying all sorts of family fun.

Courtney snuck her boyfriend and dog into her memories from a 2024 IG post.

“Some from the favourites that almost didn’t make it ♥️♥️♥️,” was the caption.

Benji and the pup are buried in the middle of the pictures, which include some shots of Courtney and her man that we have never seen before.

It’s unclear how long Courtney and Benji have been dating, as she has kept the relationship private.

Courtney Veale from Below Deck Med is enjoying life on land with her new look, her new man, and her furry best friend.

Below Deck Med is currently on hiatus on Bravo.