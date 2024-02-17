Below Deck Med alum Courtney Veale reveals twerking and crew romance almost got her fired

Below Deck Med beauty Courtney Veale has dropped a bombshell about how she almost got fired because of twerking and romance.

It’s been a while since Below Deck Med fans saw Courtney on the show.

After appearing on Season 6 and Season 7 of Below Deck Med, Courtney stepped back from the show to focus on other things.

That doesn’t mean fans aren’t interested in what Courtney’s up to.

Courtney recently gave Below Deck Med fans something to talk about when she got real about a stressful time in her yachting career.

No, she wasn’t referring to the hit Bravo show, but it’s still one heck of a story.

Speaking with the Daily Star, Courtney reflected on her yachting career with a story that involved her in a love triangle. Courtney instigated the situation when she went after what she wanted.

“I caused a bit of a love triangle on the boat. I was seeing one of the guys and he went on leave for six weeks, I didn’t really fancy him, I fancied his mate who was the boson,” she explained. “The first guy went on leave and during that time, I ended up seeing the other guy.”

Courtney spilled that when the first guy came back, the two men got into a fight, which led to her having to come clean with her chief stew. The incident earned Courtney a warning that if anything like it happened again, she would be fired.

It wasn’t the first time Courtney got lectured by the chief stew either.

Courtney Veale shares she nearly got fired for twerking

Below Deck Med viewers know that Courtney was and probably still is a twerking machine. Courtney even taught Captain Sandy Yawn how to twerk during Season 6 of the show.

However, not everyone loves Courtney’s signature dance, even though she kills at it.

“I have a few drinks, and I can’t dance. Even if there’s no music on! As soon as I start dancing, the twerking happens. It all just happens, one after another really,” she expressed.

Courtney told the Daily Star, “Every boat I’ve ever been on, I’ve been known for twerking. I nearly got fired off one because I kept twerking on a night out and the Chief Stew said it was a distraction!”

Who wouldn’t want to see Courtney Veale twerking up a storm? Seriously, the stew is so entertaining when she does that.

Season 9 of Below Deck Med will hit Bravo airwaves later this year, and here’s hoping Courtney Veale and her twerking make an appearance.

Below Deck Med is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-8 are streaming on Peacock.