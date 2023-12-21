Below Deck Med alum chef Dave White releases cookbook: See Below Deck stars react to his news

Below Deck Med alum Chef Dave White has become the latest Bravo star to add the title of author to his resume.

Dave was a one-and-done with Below Deck Med, appearing on Season 7 of the hit yachting show.

The chef was talented, but his boatmance with chief stew Natasha Webb kept him from shining.

Dave has traveled the world since his time on Below Deck Med, living his best life while working on himself.

Dave recently shared a passion project he’s worked on for the past two years.

The chef has released his first book (a cookbook and so much more).

Below Deck Med alum chef Dave White releases Salted: A Recipe Book with a Story to Tell

Dave shared on Instagram that his book Salted: A Recipe Book with a Story to Tell was finally ready for Below Deck Med fans to buy.

“It’s official I’m an author. A very proud moment! 2 years of graft on this project, a little insight of my journey, talking about mental health, travel and food! It’s available to buy on amazon see link in my bio ❤️.” He wrote as the caption on his IG post.

According to the book description on Amazon, Salted: A Recipe Book with a Story to Tell has over 50 recipes, each with a story from his travels and adventures. Dave created all the recipes and photographed every dish to showcase it correctly.

Following the release of his book, Dave shared an Instagram video to thank fans for the overwhelming response to his new venture. The chef also revealed he’s going on a book tour.

Dave’s Below Deck family has come out in droves to show him support and praise his new book.

Below Deck stars react to Dave White’s new book

The comments section of Dave’s initial social media post announcing the book was flooded with his Below Deck family sharing their happiness and love for him.

Dave’s Below Deck Med co-stars, Captain Sandy Yawn, Courtney Veale, and Kyle Viljoen, showed up with love for the chef and his book. Below Deck’s Captain Kerry Titheradge and Hayley De Sola Pinto also showed up in the comments section, as did Below Deck Down Under star Culver Bradbury.

Below Deck stars support the chef. Pic credit: @chefdavewhite/Instagram

Some other Below Deck stars used Instagram Stories to sing Dave’s praises and promote his book. Elena Dubaich from Below Deck Med Season 7, Below Deck Down Under starlet Aesha Scott, and Below Deck Adventure alum Oriana Schneps shared images from Salted: A Recipe Book with a Story to Tell.

Chef Dave gets support from his Below Deck family. Pic credit: @chefdavewhite/@aesha_jean/@thebalkanbiscuit/@orianaschneps/Instagram

News that Chef Dave White from Below Deck Med has written a book comes hot on the heels of Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Daisy Kelliher, who is also releasing a cookbook.

Congrats to Chef Dave!

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-7 are streaming on Peacock.