Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Daisy Kelliher has added another skill and title to her resume.

Daisy has been a fan favorite on Below Deck Sailing Yacht since she debuted on Season 2.

The Irish beauty, along with Colin MacRae, Captain Glenn Shephard, and Gary King, helped put the sailing show on the map.

There has been no shortage of crew craziness that Daisy has found herself smack dab in the middle of on the Below Deck spin-off.

Daisy was involved in a love triangle with Gary and Colin in Season 4 of the show.

However, since the dramatic season ended, Daisy has been focused on living her best life, which includes a new endeavor.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Daisy Kelliher releases cookbook

Daisy teamed up with professional chef Bryony Johnson to create the Galley Girls In The City cookbook. The book was released in hardback on November 12.

In an Instagram post, Daisy and Bryony posed with a copy of Galley Girls In The City to reveal it’s time for fans to get their copy.

“Bryony and I have worked so hard on this to bring you easy, healthy, simple recipe ideas that we love and hope you love too! This is the first project of what we hope to be many more part of the “galley girls” franchise and so excited to share the journey with you,” the yachtie wrote.

According to the Amazon description, Daisy and Bryony met while working on a yacht. They instantly became fast friends and decided to do the cookbook project together.

Although Galley Girls In The City has been out via EBook since June, it was just released in hardback. There are over 20 recipes that also include cocktail pairing suggestions with each recipe.

Below Deck stars react to Daisy Kelliher’s cookbook Galley Girls In The City

The comments section of Daisy’s IG post had a few familiar faces pop up to show her some love for her new project.

Daisy’s Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4 costar chef Ileisha Dell congratulated her as well as promoting the book. Dani Soares, who worked with Daisy on Season 2 of the sailing show, was thrilled to have a new cookbook to help her with ideas.

Below Deck Med alum Julia d’Albert also gave Daisy props on Galley Girls In The City.

Pic credit: @daisykelliher87/Instagram

It’s been a busy few weeks for Daisy. Aside from her cookbook getting a hardcover release, Daisy attended BravoCon in Las Vegas, where she was reunited with Collin and Captain Glenn.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 was confirmed at the fan event, and Daisy will be back!

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Peacock.