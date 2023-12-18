Below Deck Med schedule change: Here’s what to know about the rest of Season 8 episodes amid hiatus

Below Deck Med only has a handful of episodes remaining in Season 8 before fans say goodbye to Captain Sandy Yawn and the Mustique crew.

It’s been a rough season to watch, as it was filled with drama, feuds, and many toxic personalities.

There’s no question that many Below Deck Med viewers are ready to say goodbye to this group of yachties.

The hit Bravo show will take a little break after the most recent episode.

Despite the finale being on the horizon, the end of Below Deck Med Season 8 has been pushed back a few weeks.

Let’s look at the rest of the schedule for Below Deck Med as a hiatus looms.

How long will Below Deck Med Season 8 be on break?

Unsurprisingly, the yachting show won’t return until January 2024. After all, the holiday season has arrived, which usually means no new episodes of TV shows.

That’s the case with Below Deck Med, as the show will be preempted for Christmas on Monday, December 25. Bravo has a movie marathon scheduled airing the films A Bad Moms Christmas, The Family Man, and Just Go With It on rotation throughout the day. On Monday, January 1, Below Deck Med will again be preempted as Bravo celebrates the New Year.

The next new episode of Season 8 of Below Deck Med won’t air until Monday, January 8, 2024, but there will be no break for the rest of the season. It’s all brand-new episodes until the Mustique crew leaves the luxury yacht.

When will the Season 8 finale of Below Deck Med and reunion show air?

Below Deck Season 11 kicks off on Monday, February 5, so Below Deck Med will wrap up before then.

Based on the number of charters left in the season, three episodes should be left to air in 2024, putting the finale on Monday, January 22. If there is a reunion show, it would then air on Monday, January 29.

A reunion show is definitely in order with the toxic season and feuds that have erupted. No doubt, fans will have many questions that need to be answered. In all honesty, the reunion could be a two-part event but will likely only be one if it happens.

Remember, neither Below Deck Season 10 nor Below Deck Down Under Season 2 had reunion shows, so it’s not a given that Below Deck Med Season 8 will have one.

Are you ready for a little Below Deck Med break, or do you want the season to end?

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-7 are streaming on Peacock.