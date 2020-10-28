Below Deck Med: Alex Radcliffe and Bugsy Drake clarify relationship status as sparks fly at reunion

Alex Radcliffe and Bugsy Drake clarified their relationship status while sparks were flying between the two at the Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 reunion.

The one positive thing about the current season of the Bravo yachting show was the fun flirting between Bugsy and Alex. He was smitten with her from the second she boarded The Wellington.

Bugsy got her flirt on with Alex when she was drinking, but other than some cheeky remarks, kept him at arm’s length. It was a running joke between the cast that Alex was hot for Bugsy.

She was not so hot for him.

However, there is more to the Alex and Bugsy story than viewers saw play out on Below Deck Med.

The chemistry is real

It turns out both Bugsy and Alex do have romantic feelings for each other. They flirted their way through the reunion, well once all the other cast drama was finished.

Alex kicked off the fun part of the show by throwing Bugsy a kiss. She blushed, sparking Rob Westergaard to tell them to get married. Then came the wedding jokes, especially since Bugsy was dressed in white.

Bugsy and Alex proved even virtually that they have smoking hot chemistry. The reunion left fans wanting to see more of the chief stew and deckhand together, as a couple, forever.

Will Alex and Bugsy ever be more than friends?

Andy Cohen and viewers wanted to know if romance was in the future for Bugsy and Alex. The deckhand was first to respond, saying they have remained “very good friends” since filming ended.

There are more than friends’ feelings, but Alex explained they live across the world from each other. The distance makes pursuing a romantic relationship not feasible.

“We live in two different parts of the world, and we’re gonna do our own thing,” Alex shared. “Am I still into Bugsy? Yeah, I think she’s hot. I want to hang out with her, absolutely. I’m realistic. You know what I mean? I know what it is.”

Bugsy, for her part, said that Alex was a catch, and fans agree. She did echo Alex’s sentiment regarding long distance on a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live.

The chief stew also admitted she does have feelings for the deckhand.

Love may not be in the cards for Alex Radcliffe and Bugsy Drake right now, but both are certainly open to it, should their lifestyles ever change.

In the meantime, they are just fine being the best of friends, and fans will have to be okay with that too.

Below Deck Season 8 premieres Monday, November 2, at 9/8c on Bravo.