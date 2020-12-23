Below Deck: Kate Chastain reveals the secret to her new and different look

Below Deck alum, Kate Chastain has revealed the secret to her new and different look thanks to Andy Cohen’s question.

Fans have noticed Kate has made a few changes to her appearance this fall. She may no longer be on Below Deck, but Kate does appear weekly on Bravo’s Chat Room.

The blonde beauty has sparked some plastic surgery questions recently. Andy decided to bring up the hot topic when Kate virtually appeared on Watch What Happens Live.

Andy gets Kate to spill her beauty secret

Kate showed up on WWHL looking fabulous, with a wispy haircut that included bangs and added a smoldering makeup look to her style.

Despite a little hair color and makeup giving Kate a glamourous look, Andy was sure that something else added to her new style. The host never shies away from speaking his mind, and point-blank asked Kate if she had recently gotten new lips.

“Thank you for asking, but I actually did not. I will let you know when I do. I actually wore a colored lipstick, which I think our friend makeup artist Caroline Blanchard will agree. I never do. This is a colored lip,” she responded to Andy.

No, Kate has not endured some new radical beauty treatment or had lip injections. She simply added a little color to her normally neutral-toned look.

What else is different about Kate?

Andy wasn’t satisfied with Kate’s response. He continued to pursue the subject by asking if there was anything different about Kate.

“No joke, I feel like something’s been zhushed,” Andy said.

It turns out there was something different about the Below Deck beauty. Kate hasn’t been putting in the long hours that she used to when working in the yachting industry.

“You know what I think it might be. I think when I’m not working 18 hour days for six weeks straight wearing a polyester uniform, that’s what you guys are used to seeing me as. So, this is land life,” she replied.

The response seemed to appease Andy, and he moved on to another subject.

Yes, Kate Chastain’s new look has everything to do with her new lifestyle. The long yachting hours are behind Kate, but she has not given up on television yet.

Along with Bravo’s Chat Room, Kate has shared commentary on various episodes of Below Deck Sailing Yacht and Below Deck Mediterranean. Maybe fans will get lucky, and Kate will commentate on Below Deck Season 8 before it ends.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.