Below Deck: Izzy Wouters calls out Rob Phillips for his reaction to her being lead deckhand

Izzy didn’t hold back in responding to how Rob treated her after she was promoted on Below Deck. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck’s Izzy Wouters has called out crew member Rob Phillips for his reaction to her being promoted to lead deckhand.

The tension between Rob and Izzy mounted as she took on the new role. Rob wasn’t thrilled to take orders from Izzy, even saying she was promoted to “lead shammy.”

James Hough, Rob, and bosun Eddie Lucas recently dished about Izzy’s new job. Rob and James claimed they were just testing Izzy, while Eddie felt Rob was more irritated due to his experience.

Now Izzy has shared her thoughts on how Rob reacted to her new title and role during the Below Deck Season 8 After Show.

How did Izzy call out Rob?

Izzy doesn’t think Rob was “particularly happy” to be on the My Seanna in the first place, which impacted his attitude and work.

Since Rob had previously worked as a captain and ran his own ship, Izzy thinks the situation was challenging for him.

“Having someone younger and probably a little less experienced than him in a position above him might have inflicted a wound on his ego,” Izzy stated. “I think some of the little snide comments and things like that he wouldn’t have said them if it was James telling him.”

No, the Australian native doesn’t think Rob acted the way he did because she was a woman. Izzy feels it was all about her age and experience. Then again, if Rob really wanted to be lead deckhand, he could have talked to Eddie and stated his case.

“I thought it was immature and childish,” Izzy said regarding Rob’s behavior.

What does Izzy think of Rob?

Izzy thinks Rob was a “d**k” for the way he treated her. She wasn’t fazed at his snide remarks at the time but looking back, yeah, she realized his behavior was so uncalled for.

Although Rob admitted during the after-show his lead shammy comment was “unfair” and “derogatory,” Izzy stands by her opinion of him.

Below Deck fans will see the drama between Rob Phillips and Izzy Wouters unfold over the final two episodes of Season 8. And yes, the season’s almost over, but a Below Deck reunion will follow.

The My Seanna crew comes together one final time to dish on all the craziness, tension, and outlandish things that went down on the hit Bravo show. All the feuds will for sure be discussed, especially the one between Elizabeth Frankini and Francesca Rubi.

Anyone else think the reunion vibe between Francesca and Liz will be similar to Jenna MacGillivray and Madison Stalker from Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 1?

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.