Below Deck Down Under stars Harry, Tzarina, and Margot called ‘best crew’ after Baywatch moment

Below Deck Down Under stars Harry van Vliet, chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph, and Margot Sisson channeled their inner Baywatch babes for a hilarious reunion.

There’s no question that the crew members on Season 2 of Below Deck Down Under are much closer than Season 1.

They did go through a lot this season, especially the two near sexual assaults.

As Season 2 winds down on-screen, Margot, Harry, and Tzarina had some fun off-screen.

The other day, Tzarina and Harry shared a video of them with Margot throwing it back to the ’90s.

They did a Baywatch parody that proves these friends are all about the good times.

Harry van Vliet, chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph, and Margot Sisson get their Baywatch on

Taking to Instagram, Tzarina shared a video of their Baywatch moment set to the theme song by Sunblock.

Harry rocked a red Speedo or, as he calls them, budgie smugglers. Margot and Tzarina donned the iconic red one-piece swimsuits.

The footage kicked off with the three of them running with red rescue boards in a beautiful green backyard. Margot sings while Tzarina lifts weights by the pool before they strike a pose near the pool, lying down before Harry plunges into the water.

It’s smiles all around when Harry jumps up out of the water to give Tzarina a little kiss on the cheek. A flip of the scene has Harry walking out of the water as the ladies check him out.

Tzarina and Margot then do a wet hair flip before the footage ends with several shots of them simply having the best time together.

“⚓️ BAE-WATCH ☀️🌊 (Too much fun with my baes 😂)” was the caption on her Instagram post.

It didn’t take long for the comments section of Tzarina’s post to become flooded with Below Deck Down Under fans gushing over these three and their Baywatch moment.

Below Deck Down Under fans call Margot, Tzarina, and Harry ‘best crew’

One thing was clear in the comments section, which is that Below Deck Down Under fans consider Tzarina, Harry, and Margot the best crew.

“Please all be on the next season of BDDU. I’ve never wanted an entire crew back before until this crew,” said a user.

Another talked about how the footage was hilarious, but mostly, people were in agreement this crew was simply the best.

Pic credit: @cheftzarina/Instagram

Chief stew Aesha Scott chimed in also with heart emojis and laughter as her reply.

Many agreed the video was hilarious, and the friendship between Margot, Harry, and Tzarina was pretty cool.

Pic credit: @cheftzarina/Instagram

Speaking of Harry, the comments section was loving the deckhand and seeing him in a whole new light.

“Who knew that Harry in slo-mo with speedos was the ironic thing I was looking for,” said one user, while another stated, “Apparently Harry does know what to do….”

Oh yes, Below Deck Down Under fans were all about Harry in the Baywatch video.

Pic credit: @cheftzarina/Instagram

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, spoilers for the finale of Below Deck Down Under teased that chef Tzarina calls out charter guests over a request she calls ignorant.

Below Deck Down Under airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Season 1 is streaming on Peacock.