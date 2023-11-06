Below Deck Down Under star Captain Jason Chambers talks Lala Kent crush and Caroline Brooks’ kiss

Below Deck Down Under hunk Captain Jason Chambers was in demand at BravoCon over the weekend.

All the single ladies in the Bravovese hoped to catch time with the captain cutie, and two did.

Captain Jason spent time with Vanderpump Rules Lala Kent and mentioned her a few times during panel talks.

The Real Housewives of Dubai star Caroline Brooks had an unexpected encounter with Captain Jason as well, and she liked it.

There’s no question that Captain Jason was having the time of his life in Las Vegas – with a little help from his pal Aesha Scott.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Oh yes, the chief stew was happy to help Captain Jason meet Lala, someone Aesha has been wanting to set him up with.

Below Deck Down Under star Captain Jason Chamber talks Lala Kent

Captain Jason appeared with Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Captain Glenn Shephard and Below Deck Season 11 star Captain Kerry Titheradge. The guys were all asked which Bravo star would be their dream charter guest.

“Lala Kent,” pipped up Captain Jason immediately, which got a roar from the audience.

Later, the conversation turned to Aesha trying to fix Captain Jason up with Lala. Moderator Michael Rapaport wanted to know how that was going and if the captain had met the Vanderpump Rules star.

“I met her yesterday for the first time,” the captain shared before adding,” She seems pretty cool.”

Lala and Captain Jason were part of Andy Cohen’s Dynamic Duos show, too. Captain Jason appeared with Aesha, of course, and Lala was there with James Kennedy.

It turns out Captain Jason and Lala had an elevator moment, which helped debunk rumors she was at Tom Sandoval’s after-party. The hunky captain was spotted talking to a Lala look-alike at the party, sparking the rumors.

The Vanderpump Rules beauty even shared an Instagram Story of her having a fun moment with Captain Jason at BravoCon.

Captain Jason certainly had fun with Lala, but Bravo fans shouldn’t hope for a crossover romance. Lala lives in Los Angeles, and he lives in the Philippines with his daughter.

What happened between Captain Jason and The Real Housewives of Dubai star Caroline Brooks?

Lala wasn’t the only lucky lady to hang with. Captain Jason had a little smooch with Caroline.

According to Page Six, Caroline called him hot before saying they had a drink, and when she went to leave, Captain Jason kissed her.

For his part, the captain revealed to the outlet that it was nothing more than a friendly kiss.

“It was a goodbye kiss, but I’m glad that she got something out of it. That’s fantastic,” he shared.

Captain Jason Chambers enjoyed his time at BravoCon and has the rumor mill buzzing after his crush on Lala Kent and his smooch with Caroline Brooks.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Below Deck Down Under has been renewed for Season 3, which means more Captain Jason and Aesha Scott!

Below Deck Down Under is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Vanderpump Rules Season 11 premieres in January 2024. The Real Housewives of Dubai Season 2 is coming in 2024.