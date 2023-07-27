Below Deck Down Under spoilers: Laura takes on Aesha and Captain Jason scolds Luke again

Below Deck Down Under Season 2 is in full swing, and the drama keeps amping up each week.

Aesha Scott and Captain Jason Chambers have their hands full with a couple of crew members, and that doesn’t appear to be changing any time soon.

The latest preview video dropped by Bravo gives Below Deck Down Under fans a look at the mounting tensions.

When we last saw the Northern Sun crew, a charter guest cut his foot on glass because deckhand Adam Lukasiewicz didn’t clean properly the night before.

This does not go over well with Aesha, and she calls out the deck crew in a confessional.

The chief stew has more than the deck team to worry about, too, as stew Laura Bileskalne once again challenges Aesha.

Captain Jason Chambers lectures Luke Jones on Below Deck Down Under

Bosun Luke Jones hasn’t been pulling his weight in Captain Jason’s eyes. The captain has had several issues with the bosun, and it’s only the first day of the second charter.

Hot on the heels of the glass and swim platform debacle, Captain Jason has another meeting with Luke over the tender. When Captain Jason asks what happened with getting the tender ready to be towed, Luke admits he forgot many little things that needed to be done.

In a confessional, Luke reveals he’s not ratting out Adam for his “poor” performance but rather just taking ownership of the mistake to the captain.

The tone in Captain Jason’s voice speaks volumes as Luke plays off the mistake again, even at one point declaring he’s “daddy daycare.” It certainly seems like Luke is missing the frustration Captain Jason has with him.

Aesha doesn’t fare any better with the interior, more specifically, Laura.

Below Deck Down Under interior tensions rise

A flip of the scene has Aesha discussing the beach picnic with the guests before giving directions to stew Margot Sisson to prepare for the trip ashore. Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph talks to Aesha about the menu for the picnic, too.

Then it’s time for Aesha to talk to Laura, and the conversation quickly goes south when Aesha reveals she’s going alone to the beach. Laura questions if she can have her break with Aesha at the picnic, something Aesha shuts her down.

In a confessional, Laura admits she doesn’t trust Aesha with the beach picnic setup. Laura toots her own horn while slamming Aesha in the process.

Aesha Scott has her work cut out for her when it comes to dealing with stew Laura Bileskalne and based on what we’ve seen, things are going get a whole lot worse.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, a crew member gets fired, with Laura and Luke being the top contenders to get their walking papers.

Below Deck Down Under airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Season 1 is streaming on Peacock.