Below Deck Down Under spoilers: Harry and Luka give wild women charter guests a show

Below Deck Down Under spoilers tease things pick up right where they left off on the next episode.

The most recent group of charter guests is a group of women bringing the drama and the craziness.

They not only got into a heated fight about one of the guests being lactose intolerant, but they also asked the deck team to serve dinner in budgie smugglers or tiny swimsuits.

This week, Below Deck Down Under ended with Luka Brunton, Harry Van Vliet, Joao Franco, and Culver Bradbury getting the women very excited.

Thanks to Bravo, Below Deck Down Under fans know these women are not holding back when it comes to ogling the guys.

These women go all out to have a good time, even if it makes some people uncomfortable.

Below Deck Down Under charter guests go wild over the deck crew

Primary guest Zara inserts herself between Harry and Luka, asking for basically balls in her face as the rest of the guests go wild. A lot of screaming at the top of their lungs occurs with these women.

In a confessional, Aesha Scott calls them “a lot” before apologizing if she sounds like that to other people.

Back with the women, Zara comments on Culver’s junk, while Luka and Harry call the guests savage. Not all the women are up for objectifying the male crew members, though.

Primary guest Melissa makes it clear she’s not comfortable and wants dinner to just be about the food. Melissa brings up the obvious that if they were men doing this to the women crew members, it would not be cool.

The guest’s words fall on deaf ears, though. Things go from bad to worse for Melissa when the guys come back up for the second course, and drunk Zara calls her out. Lucky for Melissa, Zara wanders off on a little venture.

Captain Jason Chambers plays babysitter on Below Deck Down Under

After Zara wanders off, Aesha calls for the deck crew to see if they can go find her since Zara’s very drunk. The cameras in the crew mess reveal Zara’s sitting in the bridge.

Joao rushes to get her. In a confessional, Joao jokes about being petrified of this drunk guest.

The bosun thinks on his feet and calls Captain Jason Chambers to help him out. Captain Jason arrives, giving Joao the perfect opportunity to slip out with a huge smile on his face.

“Game on, Joao,” the captain declares in a confessional.

Stew Jaimee Neale saves Captain Jason from babysitting the drunk guest by informing Zara the dinner course has been served. Zara leaves, and the guests wrap up dinner with a lot more screaming before calling it a night.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Below Deck Down Under fans sounded off the mean girl charter guests. Based on the sneak peek, viewers will have a lot more to say about this group of guests after the next episode.

Below Deck Down Under airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Season 1 is streaming on Peacock.