Below Deck Down Under Season 2 has been one for the books with a slew of wild and crazy charter guests.

There are some guests that have been beyond nice and wonderful.

The most recent group of women to board the Northern Sun were so not in the nice category.

In fact, these women were mean, nasty, and very thirsty, having the men serve them dinner in budgie smugglers, aka speedos.

Nothing, though, compared to some of them going off at guest Ji over her being lactose intolerant, with a fight erupting.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Everyone is coming for Ji, especially primary Melissa and guest Sarah, who informed Ji no one wanted to room with her, so they draw straws.

All of this has Below Deck Down Under fans sounding off on these women.

Below Deck Down Under fans blast mean girl charter guests

Twitter was on fire talking about the latest group of charter guests on Below Deck Down Under.

“These women are sloppy, gross and predatory. #BelowDeckDownUnder,” read one tweet.

Another referred to the women as being “A LOT,” which, let’s be honest, they completely are.

There was a consensus that all of the women should chill.

One user wondered if the guests weren’t actually trying out for one of the Real Housewives shows since they certainly brought the drama.

My goodness are these charter guests auditioning for Real Housewives? #BelowDeckDownUnder pic.twitter.com/joNqResrje — Susie S. (@MissSusie66) September 5, 2023

Using a clip from the women getting all thirsty for the deck team in their skivvies, a tweet called them “vile” and “disgusting,” and another deemed them “Worst. Guests. Ever.”

Such vile people. #BelowDeckDownUnder



That fat woman in red is a disgusting sexual abuser. pic.twitter.com/s88YRvKV4N — Thrill Science ✡️ (@ThrillScience) September 5, 2023

A different tweet was confused about how the woman who was lactose intolerant got invited if one of the primary guests didn’t like her.

How did lactose intolerant girl get invited on the girls' trip if the primary doesn't like her? I'm so confused…#BelowDeckDownUnder pic.twitter.com/mAoSXuUYDT — L'amant Boulanger (@cillcillwi) September 5, 2023

More Below Deck Down Under fans react to all women charter guests

One tweet joked about how Captain Jason Chambers turned down the invitation to have dinner with the very intoxicated group of women.

Charter guests, after the big lactose intolerance fight: Captain Jason, would you like to join us for dinner tonight?



Captain Jason: #BelowDeckDownUnder #BelowDeck #slice #bravotv pic.twitter.com/0hpzWXvERX — Shahin Hosseini (@therealshaggo) September 5, 2023

Not all of Twitter was coming for these guests. There was one tweet who actually enjoyed the women and their antics.

“The charter guests on last night’s #BelowDeckDownUnder were more entertaining than the whole season of #rhoa and the new #rhony combined. Those kind of dynamics is what’s needed on these shows. Real friends who hate to love each other,” wrote one user.

The charter guests on last night’s #BelowDeckDownUnder were more entertaining than the whole season of #rhoa and the new #rhony combined. Those kind of dynamics is what’s needed on these shows. Real friends who hate to love each other. pic.twitter.com/0N4IlRGdnr — gina’s real estate license 📃 (@semedetx) September 5, 2023

Oh yes, Below Deck Down Under viewers have a lot to say about the latest all-woman charter, and it’s not over yet. The second episode featuring this group of charter guests airs next Monday.

That’s not all Below Deck Down Under fans are talking about these days, either. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Margot Sisson and her drinking on charter have become one hot topic, too.

Below Deck Down Under airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Season 1 is streaming on Peacock.