Below Deck Down Under: Benny Crawley defends Aesha Scott and Brittini Burton, slams Jamie Sayed for remarks

Benny is sharing his side of the Below Deck Down Under story. Pic credit: Peacock

Below Deck Down Under star Benny Crawley has defended Aesha Scott and Brittini Burton while slamming Jamie Sayed for recent comments the bosun made.

There is no love lost between Jamie and Benny on Season 1 of the new Below Deck spin-off, that’s for sure. Jamie has made it clear he wanted Benny gone from his deck team. However, Captain Jason Chambers has been team Benny and continues to give him support.

The other day Jamie took to social media to diss Brittini and Aesha for calling him a b***h, a word Jamie despises. It was the final straw for Benny, who has chosen to defend the two ladies and call out Jamie for all the trash talk he’s done this season.

Below Deck Down Under star Benny Crawley defends Aesha Scott and Brittini Burton

After Jamie released his message, Benny used Instagram to back up Brittini and Aesha, sharing a different side of the story.

“I just watched the video from our bosun Jamie, and he consciously reiterated that he thought our girls are b****es. And he stands by his word on that,” Benny said. “I don’t agree. I love Brittini, and I love Aesha. They’re two fantastic human beings. They haven’t got a bad bone in their body. And they made my experience beautiful and full of life.”

Benny expressed that neither he nor Culver was offended by being called names. While the word b***h was thrown around, Benny insisted it was all in good fun

The deckhand was persistent in sharing his support of Aesha and Brittini.

Benny blasts Below Deck Down Under bosun Jamie Sayed

In his video, Benny also blasted Jamie for not only the way Jamie treated him on the show but things Jamie has said about Benny since Below Deck Down Under hit Peacock airwaves.

Benny feels Jamie has been trashing his name in the media. The deckhand has been in yachting for several years and has plenty of experience, so he doesn’t appreciate Jamie making it appear like Benny’s legist safety concerns were due to inexperience in the industry.

“I take it very seriously when my work ethic, my name, my character, who I am is smeared. Never did I ever think I’d be in a situation where that would occur,” he shared. “But here I am. And very luckily, I don’t actually have to work in the yachting industry anymore because I have my own business. But if I did, there’d be a likelihood that I would struggle to find work because of what Jamie’s been saying about me during the show, consistently from the get-go up until afterwards.”

Despite what Jamie thinks of him, Benny insists he worked every ha. Benny has expressed more than once that he wasn’t fond of Jamie’s militant leadership style. This isn’t the first time Benny has taken issue with Jamie bad-mouthing him, either.

Season 1 of Below Deck Down Under is almost over. Benny Crawley had the best experience on Below Deck Down Under, even though he continues to have issues with bosun Jamie Sayed.

The deckhand remains grateful for the experience and meeting great people like Captain Jason Chambers and Aesha Scott.

Below Deck Down Under airs Thursdays on Peacock.