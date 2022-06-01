Below Deck Down Under: Jamie Sayed addresses Aesha Scott and Brittini Burton name-calling drama

Jamie set the record straight on Brittini and Aesha calling him a name he dislikes. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Down Under star Jamie Sayed has addressed the Aesha Scott and Brittini Burton name-calling drama on the show.

Earlier in the season, Jamie confided in Aesha, Brittini, Culver Bradbury, and Tumi Mhlongo that he doesn’t like the word b***h. Jamie doesn’t use it and doesn’t want the word used on him, even if it is a joke.

Below Deck Down Under Season 1 Episode 13 featured Aesha encouraging stew Magda Ziomek to jokingly call Jamie a b***h on a crew night out. The action upset Jamie, who lost it, and reiterated how strongly he felt about that word.

Jamie ended up lashing out at Magda, Brittini, and Aesha, referring to the latter two as the word he hates. Now the bosun has set the record straight on the very hot topic.

Below Deck Down Under star Jamie Sayed addresses Aesha Scott and Brittini Burton name-calling drama

Last night Jamie took to Instagram to address all the backlash and controversy surrounding the b***h comment. Jamie acknowledged there were a lot of ups and downs during the season while explaining how he entrusted Aesha and Brittini with his thoughts on the word b***h.

However, on the crew night out, Jamie felt betrayed and bullied by them joking and using the word he despise against him. Jamie shared a video setting the record straight on the topic that is so important to him.

“Two of these people sort of, I don’t what they were thinking, but two of these people decided to bully me and to sort of not take it as serious as I thought. I thought, you know, by being able to trust someone and talk to them about this stuff, I sort of saw them as a friend as well. These people have now since taught me that I can’t trust them not as much as I was hoping. So, I think we know the people we’re talking about,” he expressed.

Jamie also addressed that he called Aesha and Brittini that word, admitting it wasn’t something that came lightly to him. The boson only says it if he feels someone is “rude or undermining,” but he stands by his feelings they were “b***hy.”

“I don’t use it on just anyone, and especially I don’t use it on anyone that I care about. Whereas Brittini and Aesha used it to me and on me in a bullying way, and I don’t accept that, especially after I’ve told them,” he stated.

Why did Jamie go to Captain Jason Chambers over the comments?

Along with explaining and addressing what happened with Brittini and Aesha, Jamie also shed light on why he went to Captain Jason Chambers regarding the subject.

Jamie revealed he was struggling with how to handle the situation because it involved a chief stew and a green deckhand, so he turned to the captain. Things did not go the way Jamie hoped, though.

“Jason decided he wanted to take the reigns. I don’t need anyone to come to deal with my problem, so I can fight my own battles. He insisted that he take the reins. There’s nothing more I could have done. He wanted to. And deal with it himself. He’s my boss. I have to listen to him, and really, we all know how that went, backfired on me,” the bosun said.

Before ending the video, Jamie Sayed wanted to remind Below Deck Down Under fans that not everything they see on television is 100% true. Jamie also reminded people that it is never okay to bully someone, especially in this day and age.

What do you think of Jamie’s remarks? Are you Team Jamie or Team Aesha and Brittini?

Below Deck Down Under airs Thursdays on Peacock.