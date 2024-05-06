Below Deck has had its fair share of drama-filled charter guests on Season 11.

However, that’s not the case with the current charter guests, who wanted to celebrate the holiday season.

Primary charter guests Alex P. Taylor and Isabelle Albin have been sharing on social media how they had a great time with the St. David crew.

The two are not holding back from expressing their happiness with the group and their experience on the hit-yachting show.

“Being on Below Deck is like living on Fantasy Island. Your wildest dreams and requests come true 😍 Check out these fun behind the scenes shots and get ready! There’s more on the way on Monday 🎉 Shout out to my charter mates- Isabelle, Zack, Tiffany, Steven, Stephanie, Jenn and Jen ❤️ Thank you Captain Kerry, Fraser, Ben, Sunny, Kyle, Dylan, Barbie, Xandi, Paris and of course, Chef Nick 🙌,” wrote Alex alongside an IG post with a video from his Below Deck stint.

That’s just one of a couple of social media posts Alex shared to show his love and appreciation for his time on St. David.

Below Deck charter guests Alex and Isabelle gush over ‘best crew ever’ amid show backlash

Isabelle also took to Instagram to reflect on her time on Below Deck. She shared several photos from her trip to Grenada, giving her followers a look at the good time.

“I couldn’t be more thankful for this incredible experience we had, more than a year ago now! 🙏 From befriending the best cast ever and seeing the world through their eyes, being on a reality tv show, and experiencing another country with some amazing friends…it was a once in a lifetime experience I will forever cherish! ❤️,” she said in part of her lengthy post.

Alex also took time to gush over the St. David crew giving them props for showing his group the best time. In a carousel of photos with several crew members from the night they celebrated Christmas on the charter.

“Thank you, Captain Kerry, for celebrating the Feast of the Seven Fishes with us! 🙌 The entire crew knocked this one out of the park! Every inch and detail was one for the books. Before we got on the St. David, the big question was who would be the captain? We couldn’t imagine it any other way now 🫶,” Alex declared in part of his caption.

The feeling was mutual, too, because Below Deck crew members have also gushed over Alex, Isabelle, and their friends.

Below Deck crew praises charter guests

Deckhand Dylan Pierre De Villiers praised Alex and some of his crew members in a series of behind-the-scenes photos.

“Meeting Alex, the primary, was an absolute blast, and the rest of the guests? Total gems! 💎 Fun fact: we became besties after filming, and oh boy, the adventures we’ve had!” Dylan expressed in his IG post.

Captain Kerry Titheradge took to Instagram to share a joint post with Alex about the New Year’s Eve celebration on the St. David.

“Real friendships and connections happened on this charter and after we said goodbye as well. I feel really lucky and grateful to have crossed paths with some truly amazing people from all over the world on this boat 🌎,” was part of his caption.

The love coming from Alex’s charter is a far cry from the last couple of charters. It all comes after Jill Zarin slammed the crew for using her.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Fraser Olender gets a New Year’s kiss from guest Steven and it might lead to something more.

Be sure to tune in to find out how the seventh charter ends.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.