Below Deck spoilers: Fraser Olender’s charter guest kiss brings chaos and fun

Below Deck spoilers reveal it’s the moment fans have been waiting for since Season 11 began.

Fraser Olender kisses a charter guest, and we are so here for the chaos it brings.

The chief stew and charter guest, Steven, immediately caught each other’s eye.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, other Below Deck spoilers tease Fraser mutters about how hunky Steven while walking around the boat.

Fraser, though, isn’t pulling a Kyle Viljoen by flirting or putting the moves on Steven.

Instead, Steven has requested a New Year’s Eve kiss from the chief stew.

Below Deck star Fraser Olender’s charter guest kiss brings chaos and fun

In the latest preview from Bravo, Below Deck fans get a glimpse of Fraser preparing to give Steven what he wants while going through the proper channels, too, so his job isn’t in jeopardy.

Barbie Pascual enjoys teasing Fraser about Steven wanting to kiss him. Fraser takes it all in stride but does reiterate it’s his job.

Meanwhile, Barbie can’t help but get a couple of fun jabs at Fraser’s expense. The chief stew jokes he’s going to fire Barbie, only to have Xandi Olivier laugh, saying, “We all know how that’s going to go.”

Nothing like poking fun at the fact Fraser hasn’t wanted to fire Barbie more than once, but Captain Kerry Titheradge keeps shutting him down.

Paris Fields talks to Steven about his potential New Year’s Eve kiss with Fraser, hinting it could be the beginning of something with charter guest Alex in agreement.

Fraser Olender gets permission to kiss charter guest Steven on Below Deck

In Captain Kerry’s quarters, Fraser has a bit of an awkward chat with the captain about the character guest’s request. At first, Captain Kerry makes it clear that it can be sexual harassment if it’s unwarranted.

Acting coy and a bit shy, Fraser lets the captain know that would not be the case in this situation. Fraser definitely wants to kiss Steven, so Captain Kerry gives him the okay.

Via his confessional, Captain Kerry laughs at boatmances with charter guests and the occasional hook-up.

Fraser Olender gets a New Year’s Eve kiss on Below Deck but that’s not the only thing going down in the Below Deck world.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-11 are streaming on Peacock.