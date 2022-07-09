Below Deck cast members that skipped the reunion show

Below Deck fans look forward to the reunion show each season. Pic credit: Bravo

Several cast members from Below Deck, Below Deck Mediterranean, and Below Deck Sailing Yacht have skipped the reunion show over the years.

A total of 19 seasons have aired in the Below Deck franchise, including Season 1 of the latest spin-off, Below Deck Down Under. Nearly every season has had a reunion show where cast members dish the good, the bad, and the ugly of the season, with fans’ most burning questions getting answered.

Peacock’s original Below Deck Down Under, which will soon premiere on Bravo, did not have a reunion show. Below Deck Mediterranean Season 4 also did not have a reunion show.

That means a total of 17 reunion shows have aired, but not every cast member chooses to participate.

Let’s take a look at all the members of the Below Deck family that chose not to be part of their season’s cast gathering.

Below Deck cast members that were a no show at the reunion

During Season 3 of Below Deck, Captain Lee Rosbach fired deckhand Dane Jackson and chef Leon Walker. They were both no-shows at the Season 3 reunion show with no reason given.

Stew Caroline Bedol quit on Season 6 of the yachting show, while bosun Chandler Brooks was fired. When it was reunion time, Caroline said she wasn’t invited, but Chandler didn’t show up and never addressed his absence.

Rob Phillips replaced fired deckhand Shane Coopersmith halfway through Below Deck Season 8. Shane was in attendance at the reunion, but Rob was not because he was in Fiji with a Cyclone hitting at the time.

Season 9 of Below Deck introduced fans to deckhand Jake Fougler. Although he didn’t quit, nor was he fired, Jake opted out of the reunion due to mental health issues. Jake used Instagram stories to let fans know he was not at the reunion ahead of the event airing.

Which Below Deck Med cast members that did not attend the reunion show?

As Below Deck Mediterranean heads into Season 7, one can’t help but wonder if, for the third year in a row, the show will not have the entire cast at the reunion.

Below Deck Med Season 5 stew Lara Flumiani, who quit after one charter, was asked to the reunion. However, host Andy Cohen spilled she turned down the offer.

It’s worth noting Peter Hunziker was also not in attendance, but he was not asked to participate. Pete was fired by Bravo just as Season 5 hit the airwaves for a racist post and was edited out part of the season.

Lexi Wilson was the villain of Season 6 of Below Deck Mediterranean, putting the show and her cast members on blast multiple times. Instead of attending the reunion show, Lexi chose to tell her story via social media.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion shows with missing cast members

There have only been three seasons of Below Deck Sailing Yacht. The Below Deck spin-off has delivered ample drama in a short amount of time.

Season 2 featured the boatmance of Dani Soares and Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux, which resulted in her getting pregnant. The drama surrounding baby Lily’s paternity played out after filming ended but in time for the reunion.

Unfortunately, Jean-Luc had a scheduling conflict and had to do his interview with host Andy Cohen separately from the rest of the crew.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 just wrapped with stew Ashley Martii causing a lot of drama on the show and skipping the reunion. Ashley didn’t reveal her absence until after the trailer dropped.

Andy hosted the reunion and revealed that Ashley was a no-show with no explanation. The next day, Ashley shaded Bravo and praised OnlyFans.

It’s quite a list! Will a new cast member be added after Below Deck Med Season 7?

Only time will tell.