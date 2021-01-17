Below Deck alum Josiah Carter explains why he left the show after only one season

Many cast members have come and gone during the past eight seasons of Below Deck.

Some of them have long since been forgotten while others have left a memorable impression on viewers.

Josiah Carter only spent one season on the hit Bravo show, but fans will undoubtedly remember him despite his short stint on reality TV.

During his Season 6 debut, Carter became fast friends with famous chief stew Kate Chastain.

Not one to make friends easily, fans were surprised as to how quickly Chastain took to Josiah.

Their witty banter however didn’t last very long, as the U.K native didn’t return for another season.

And now he’s explaining why.

Josiah talks Below Deck exit

The Below Deck alum is officially back on our TV screens, joining fellow cast member Kate Chastain in the spinoff Below Deck Galley Talk.

During a recent chat with Entertainment Tonight, he shared details about his time on Below Deck and explained why his time on the show was so short-lived.

Josiah was asked if he gave up yachting after his season on the show, but he noted that was not the case.

“No, I didn’t necessarily give up yachting,” responded the former second stew. “I took a bit of a break from it.”

He also dished about what he’s been doing since leaving the show and revealed if he would ever return to yachting full time.

“I’ve done a few kind of freelance things…” explained Josiah. “I don’t see myself going back full time, traveling all the time because you kind of can’t necessarily have a relationship…you know, it’s quite hard to have a normal extra life.”

Would he ever return to the show?

During his interview with the media outlet, the former second stew continued to dish about his stint on Below Deck.

However, Carter did have a bit of good news for fans and confessed that he is not opposed to taking another swing at being a cast member on the show.

“I’ll go back and do a season here or a season there for sure,” said the reality TV personality.

And there’s a bit more good news in the mix because he might be able to convince Kate Chastain to join him for another go on the mega yacht.

Actually, Kate recently revealed the one condition that would make her return to the show. And it does not involve her being a chief stew ever again.

Next time around Chastain would prefer to be at the bottom of the totem pole on the interior team, the third stew.

“You get to be part of it with zero responsibility. When you’re third stew, you don’t realize how wonderful life is,” admitted Kate.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.