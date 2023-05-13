Below Deck alum Heather Chase shares major life change, alums react to her exciting news

Below Deck alum Heather Chase has made a major life change, and some familiar faces are cheering on her exciting news.

Heather was a one-and-done with Below Deck taking on the chief stew role for Below Deck Season 9.

The blonde beauty faced massive backlash over her saying a racial slur during a conversation with Rayna Lindsey.

Since then, Heather has left reality TV behind, living her best life on the water.

Heather even found love with a captain, who she has often referred to as her best friend and love of her life.

Now the chief stew has spilled that she’s beginning a new chapter in her life with her man right by her side.

Below Deck alum Heather Chase shares a major life change

This week Heather took to Instagram to share some exciting news. No, she didn’t announce her engagement like Below Deck’s chef Ben Robinson.

Heather revealed that she’s leaving the yachting industry, or rather retiring, as she put it in her IG post. An opportunity presented itself to Heather as she was working with her man on a charter that led her to say goodbye to being a chief stew.

“Yachting has taken my life to unthinkable heights. This small town girl spent endless nights scrubbing toilets, making hundreds of cocktails, throwing the craziest theme parties and ironing probably close to a million napkins the last 7 years.. & I wouldn’t trade it for a thing. I’ll always be a Chief Stewardess at heart, it’s the first time I was ever truly proud of myself,” she wrote as part of her lengthy caption.

The now-former chief stew’s excited for the next chapter in her life. However, before she moved on, Heather took time to thank her family, yacht owners, and her colleagues that have been there for her over the years.

It didn’t take long for the comments section of Heather’s Instagram post to become flooded with replies from her Below Deck family.

Below Deck stars react to Heather Chase’s retirement news

Below Deck Med alum Kyle Viljoen was among the first to pop up in the comments, sharing a heartfelt message to Heather. Kyle even hopes to follow in her chief stew footsteps someday.

Anastasia Surmava, also from Below Deck Med, Below Deck Down Under star Tumi Mhlongo and Below Deck alum Ben Willoughby also had nice words for Heather as she begins a new chapter in her life.

Heather Chase won’t be back on Below Deck anytime soon unless it’s as a charter guest. She’s hanging up her chief stew strips, at least for now.

Below Deck is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-10 are streaming on Peacock.