Below Deck alum Camille Lamb cast on new reality TV show Lovers and Liars

Below Deck alum Camille Lamb has been cast on the reality TV show Lovers and Liars, and it’s the perfect gig for her.

Camille made waves on Below Deck Season 10 because of her attitude and fighting with fellow Stew Alissa Humber.

They were both fired by Captain Sandy Yawn mid-way through the season.

Camille also had a boatmance with Deckhand Ben Willoughby, which went south after filming ended.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Ben came back for Below Deck Season 11 and spilled that Camille cheated on him.

These days, Camille has put Below Deck and Ben in the rearview as she embarks on a new journey where she’s looking for love.

Taking to Instagram, Camille shared the trailer for her new show – an FBoy Island spin-off. It’s basically the same show, but the roles are being reversed.

FBoy Island fan favorites Casey Johnson, Benedict Polizzi, and CJ Weathers are in the driver’s seat this time. They must sort through a bevy of beautiful women to find out who’s really looking for love and who’s just in it for the $100,000 prize.

Camille is one of the 24 women dating one of the three guys. In the trailer, the Below Deck alum claims she’s there to find love.

“Whats better than F Boy Island?? ̶F̶ ̶G̶i̶r̶l̶ ̶I̶s̶l̶a̶n̶d̶… ummm I mean LOVERS AND LIARS! Coming to @thecw April 11th at 9pm. This season of this series is the wildest we’ve made so far. Three dudes. Tons of women. Don’t miss it. Will ex-fboys @benedictpolizzi, @theweatherman22 & @caseyis___ finally find love???,” she captioned the IG post featuring the Lovers and Liars trailer.

FBoy Island host Nikki Glaser takes on hosting duties for the spin-off show. Lovers and Liars premieres on Thursday, April 11, at 9/8c, with a special premiere airing on Monday, April 1, at 9/8c on CW.

Camille Lamb teases Lovers and Liars appearance

In a follow-up IG post, Camille declared her secret was out before she went into explaining the new show to her fans.

“It’s such a fun concept. It’s so cool,” she gushed.

Camille broke down the show, and anyone who has seen FBoy Island gets the concept. She also gave host Nikki a big shout-out for being her hilarious self.

The Below Deck alum didn’t give away any spoilers but did bring up the elephant in the room: her appearance.

Oh yes, Camille looks quite different now than she did on Below Deck and even on Lovers and Liars, which wasn’t filmed that long ago. Camille reveals that her hair is different and that her chest has gotten bigger, aka she got a boob job.

Will you be checking out Camille on Lovers and Liars?

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Lovers and Liars premieres on Thursday, April 11, at 9/8c on CW.