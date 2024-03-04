Is another Below Deck spin-off in the works? Here’s why fans think so

Is another Below Deck spin-off in the works? That’s a question on Below Deck fans minds as the show was spotted filming in a new location.

There are currently four Below Deck shows with Season 11 of the OG show playing out on Bravo right now.

Below Deck Med, Below Deck Sailing Yacht, and Below Deck Down Under round out the hit yachting franchise.

Below Deck Adventure was a one-and-done, making it the only spin-off that didn’t have a lasting impact.

However, a recent Reddit thread has the rumor mill buzzing another spin-off could be coming soon.

Let’s take a look at why Below Deck fans think a new show could be coming to Bravo.

“Walking along Anse Source D’Argent yesterday and came across the crew filming around a lunch table for an ‘unnamed boat show’ to air in the future. The cameramen had hats with Below Deck written on the back. I don’t know which franchise is currently filming here, but I thought it was interesting to see!” wrote a Reddit user.

Pic credit: @stingyboy/Reddit

This got the rumor mill buzzing of course that a new spin-off could be in the works. That’s highly unlikely, though, given that Below Deck Adventure wasn’t renewed and Below Deck was just revamped with Captain Kerry Titheradge.

Bravo has certainly backed Below Deck, but with four shows right now, that seems like plenty for the network at the moment.

Could the OG Below Deck be filming Season 12?

Aside from Below Deck fans thinking a new show was filming, there were plenty of theories suggesting that Season 12 of the OG show was filming in Anse Source D’Argent.

One Reddit user reminded Below Deck fans that this is the normal time frame for the OG show to film, but a different user brought up how Fraser Olender was currently skiing. That could simply mean Fraser won’t return, or it’s not Below Deck filming.

Pic credit: @Goalie_LAX_21093/Sufficient_Visual346/Reddit

Another brought up the schedule for the Below Deck Med, declaring it wouldn’t be for that spin-off since Season 9 has already been filmed. The user also mentioned this was the time for Below Deck to film.

Pic credit: @itsthebeach/Reddit

Below Deck fans will have to wait and see what this new filming spotting means. It’s a safe bet, though, that it has to do with the OG show and not a new spin-off.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-11 are streaming on Peacock.