Becca Kufrin makes confusing statement amid breakup reports and theories she’s a new Bachelorette

Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen have supposedly split.

The news broke last night when a source decided to spill the beans on the couple, revealing that the recent Black Lives Matter protests against police brutality had torn them apart.

Becca has been open about her and Garrett’s differing views on the subject. Garrett has opposed the Black Lives Matter movement, which caused a rift between the couple.

Becca Kufrin makes an odd statement after breakup report surfaces

After the news report about the split was published yesterday, the couple didn’t publicly confirm their breakup. The news came via a source, not an official statement from the couple.

Within a few hours, Becca learned of the article and broke her silence online.

“Lol interesting ‘source.’ I mean if nothing else, the least you could do is spell the names correctly and consistently in your article,” she scoffed.

Her comment was shared by @bachelornation.scoop on Instagram and fans pointed out that she didn’t deny the split. In addition, one commenter pointed out that Garrett has been deleting posts from his Instagram account.

The breakup news first broke via E! News when a source supposedly dished the details.

“Becca is still very upset with Garrett’s comments and the controversy surrounding it,” the insider says, adding, “Their lifestyles don’t mesh anymore. Garrett wants different things and they came to a realization that they aren’t compatible anymore.”

The source revealed that Garrett is currently on a trip while Becca is on the set of The Bachelorette. “Garrett is doing a backpacking trip in the wilderness with his buddies and is taking time for himself. They are trying to keep it low-key because they are still working things out, but the relationship is definitely done.”

Becca Kufrin has revealed she has struggled

Becca might be upset because she wanted to share the news herself. She’s currently on the set of The Bachelorette, but she hasn’t explained why. One new theory suggests she could be competing with Hannah Ann and Tayshia Adams in what could be a season with three Bachelorette stars.

Fans have suspected that Becca and Garrett broke up ever since a post surfaced of Garrett confirming that he had a new address last month.

Becca had previously admitted that the relationship had been tested by the couple’s disagreements. However, at the time, she was willing to work through their issues.

