Becca Haley on MAFS: Here’s everything we know about the Season 17 star

Becca Haley is among the newest crop of Married at First Sight hopefuls looking for love, and for the past few weeks, we’ve been getting to know the Season 17 newbie.

At the moment, Becca’s marriage to Austin is the only thing we have left to cling to during this dismal season.

Two original couples have already called it quits, and while Emily and Brennan are still hanging on, their future is not looking good.

Although Becca and Austin are doing better than the others — and the cute couple had instant chemistry when they met — their marriage isn’t without its share of difficulties.

They’ve butted heads about religion, but the most trying issue in their marriage is Becca’s desire for intimacy, which she has expressed several times, but to no avail.

For some reason, Austin has refused to consummate the marriage, and it’s becoming a source of frustration in their relationship.

We’ll have to keep watching the season to see if the couple gets on the same page. In the meantime, let’s get to know more about Becca Haley.

Here’s what we know about MAFS star Becca Haley

In case you’re wondering, Becca is short for Rebecca, and her pink hair perfectly expresses her bright and bubbly personality.

Becca graduated from college with a degree in Communications but eventually realized that she preferred to tell stories through photos and not words.

“My camera allows for the same powerful feat my words can achieve: freeze a moment in time, transcribe memories, and capture timeless joy,” she reasons.

The MAFS star decided to follow her passion, and she became an unconventional wedding photographer based out of Colorado and Illinois.

She founded Rebecca Haley Photography more than nine years ago, and the company is still going strong.

Aside from her love of photography, the 31-year-old also enjoys pizza and 90s music.

Becca suffers from a few medical issues

Becca has been very open about her medical history, and she was admittedly nervous to tell her new husband, Austin, about her medical issues.

The 31-year-old suffers from endometriosis, a disease that can cause severe pain in the pelvis and can make pregnancy difficult.

Becca underwent extensive surgery before she joined the show, but her medical issues affect her ability to partake in certain activities.

The MAFS Season 17 star was also diagnosed with an autoimmune disorder that causes her immune system to attack her spine, which has been causing her pain for the past ten years.

However, she noted that the pain has become a part of her life.

Becca admitted that her medical issues were a hindrance in her previous relationships. However, her husband Austin took the news in stride, so let’s see if anything changes in the coming weeks.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.