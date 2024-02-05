MAFS spoilers: Becca gets turned down by Austin again; Emily bloodied after scary accident

Episode 17 of Married at First Sight is fast approaching, and it will be a memorable one — not just for viewers but for the cast as well.

The pairs will leave for their couples retreat at a fancy mansion in Foxfield, Colorado, setting the stage for an unforgettable getaway.

However, by the end of the trip, one couple had a major setback, and another had a medical emergency that cast a dark shadow over the trip.

Meanwhile, the Season 17 matches have already been whittled down to three couples since Orion and Lauren bit the dust before it could even settle.

Things took a downward spiral during their honeymoon, and when they returned home, Orion packed his bags and scampered off.

Clare also called it quits with her husband, Cameron, citing a lack of chemistry as the main reason she couldn’t make the marriage work.

We’ll have to wait and see if they will also make appearances at the retreat, but we all know it’s not looking hopeful for the remaining pairs.

The MAFS cast ‘crash and bond’ in the upcoming episode

The title “Crash and Bond” is a dead giveaway about what will happen in Episode 17.

The teaser shows Emily and Becca expressing their hopes for a romantic getaway.

“I could use some luck of the Irish,” says Emily.

“You could use some luck, and I could get lucky,” responded Becca.

Unfortunately, those plans crashed and burned.

First up is Becca, who’s been trying to consummate her marriage to Austin since they married.

However, she hasn’t had any luck, and she was hopeful that the couples retreat would be the perfect place to seal the deal.

She was wrong, as the clip shows her and Austin snuggled up in the bed until he makes a hasty exit out of the bedroom.

“I really don’t know what happened,” says a confused Becca in her confessional. “He just rolled out of bed and went.”

Emily Balch is left bloodied and in pain after a serious accident

Meanwhile, things are worsening for Emily, whose day out with the group quickly becomes a serious medical issue.

While riding buggies during a fun day of outdoor activities, Emily gets into an accident, and it’s serious!

The clip shows the 29-year-old with blood dripping down her face while holding her head in pain.

Meanwhile, her husband Brennan expresses concern as someone says, “I think we need to get her out of here and get the ambulance, but she’s bleeding a lot.”

We’ll get to see how it all transpires when Episode 17 airs in a few days.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.