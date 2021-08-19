Bailey reveals what people didn’t learn about Jeremy on Love Island USA

Bailey and Jeremy on Love Island USA. Pic credit: CBS

For most of the season, Jeremy Hershberg was one of the least liked Islanders on Season 3 of Love Island USA.

The reason for this came down to two big things.

First was the fact that Jeremy was struggling to find someone that he really liked and could relate to.

He started out with Trina Njoroge, and he left her quickly. Many fans felt it was because of how sexually aggressive she was, and it seemed Jeremy never felt comfortable with her.

He moved on to Aimee Flores, and while she fell hard for him, he seemed uncomfortable with the speed the connection was taking.

He then hooked up with Florita Diaz, and fans hated the fact he “stole” her from Korey Gandy. When Florita went home, he moved on to Genny Shawcross, but she was also eliminated.

Sign up for our newsletter!

All the while, Islanders kept saving Jeremy and the fans didn’t know why.

Then he found Bailey Marshall, and it was a perfect match, finally, for Jeremy on the show.

Bailey explains what Love Island USA fans didn’t see about Jeremy

What fans didn’t see concerning Jeremy were his sense of humor and his self-professed goofiness.

What was shown, such as him ripping open his shirt like Hulk Hogan, wasn’t connecting with Jeremy on the show. Most fans claimed he had no personality. This was even mentioned in the Twitter challenge.

“I think I was really surprised by how funny and sarcastic he was because I’m really sarcastic and I didn’t expect anyone to be like that in the villa so that was kind of nice right away,” Bailey told PopCulture.com.

Love Island USA short-changed Jeremy

Bailey said in an interview with After the Island that she was surprised because Jeremy was nothing like she saw him while watching the first part of Love Island USA.

Bailey said that she was surprised at how funny he was.

“Obviously our date was great, but it was brief; it was kind of like speed dating almost,” Bailey said. “And then the pool day, we got to hang out the entire day and I don’t know, I just remember laughing the whole time and having so much fun and when it was over, I was like, ‘Dang, I want to do that again, I want to hang out with him more.'”

Bailey said that the minute she saw what he was really like, that was when she realized Korey Gandy should just remain a friend and she went all-in on Jeremy.

Love Island USA Season 3 airs on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.