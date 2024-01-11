Bachelor Nation host Jesse Palmer and his wife Emely welcome their first child

Jesse Palmer just added another title to his resume, and it’s the most important one of all: Dad.

Yes, Jesse’s wife, Emely Fardo Palmer recently gave birth to their first child, and they couldn’t be happier that baby Palmer has finally made her arrival.

The Bachelor franchise host proudly shared the news on social media and revealed the beautiful name they chose for her.

Emely and Jesse shared the pregnancy news in October 2023 and revealed the gender in an Instagram post.

The image showed the couple barefoot on the beach as Jesse kissed the top of Emely’s head with their hands resting on her belly to showcase her baby bump.

“We’ve been keeping a secret…our family is growing and our hearts are so full!” wrote Emely. “This is a dream come true for us and we’re so thrilled to be welcoming our baby girl in January 2024 🎀💕.”

Emely and Jesse secretly eloped in June 2020 during the height of the pandemic, but they didn’t publicly share the news until a year later.

The couple married again in 2022 during a lavish ceremony in Provence, France, with their immediate families in attendance.

Jesse Palmer reveals his baby girl is ‘finally here’ in sweet post

Jesse has had plenty of practice playing uncle to his adorable nephew, but now he’s ready to take on a new role as father.

In a sweet Instagram post, the 45-year-old shared a snap of himself and Emely holding their beautiful baby girl.

“Our worlds have been forever changed…,” he noted in the caption. “She’s finally here… ELLA REINE PALMER 💕Our hearts are overflowing with love and gratitude.”

The photo showed little Ella dressed in a pink onesie matching her mom as she comfortably slept on her shoulder.

Bachelor Nation alums send their love and best wishes for Jesse, Emely, and baby Ella

Jesse, the host of Bachelor in Paradise, The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and most recently, The Golden Bachelor, got much support from Bachelor Nation alums when he shared the happy news online.

Kaitlyn Bristowe wrote, “❤️❤️ been thinking about you guys! Congratulations.”

“Congratulations Jesse!! So happy for you guys 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽,” said The Bachelor newbie Joey Graziadei.

Charity Lawson added, “I am so so happy for you two!!! Congratulations @emelyfardopalmer & @jessepalmer – the best days are ahead!!”

“Congratulations!!! Such a cutie!!” added Ashley Iaconneti Habon.

We also spotted Serena Pitt in the comments, sending her congratulatory message for Jesse and Emely.

Season 28 of The Bachelor premieres on Monday, January 22 at 8/7c on ABC.