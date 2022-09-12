Bachelor franchise host Jesse Palmer is ‘trying not to get sacked’

Jesse Palmer trying to keep his hosting job. Pic credit: @jessepalmer/Instagram

Jesse Palmer, the current Bachelor franchise host for all three shows, took over for his first hosting gig in 2022 for Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor.

After now filming and hosting The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor in Paradise, Jesse is hoping to keep his spot as the franchise host.

The former Bachelor himself took over for the franchise after the prior host, Chris Harrison, was fired back in 2021 for defending Matt James’ season winner, Rachael Kirkconnell, after her racially insensitive choices back in college.

Before Jesse took over, Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe took control of The Bachelorette for two seasons during Katie Thurston and Michelle Young’s reign.

Now that Jesse is balancing the Bachelor franchise shows and his sports analyst career in the college football world, he is hopeful to keep both going.

Jesse compared hosting the Bachelor shows to his past days of playing quarterback in the NFL.

Jesse Palmer compared his hosting job to playing quarterback

In a recent interview with the New York Post, Jesse revealed, “You’re just trying to avoid the drama at all times. It’s like trying not to get sacked.”

As a former quarterback from the New York Giants, he won’t be attending the team’s season opener this week due to shooting the two-night Bachelorette finale event.

Jesse noted that the Bachelor franchise has a history of bringing former football players onto the show as the leading men and potential suitors.

He also relayed that he completely understood why as he explained, “I think football players have a lot of personality. I think they feel comfortable in their own skin.”

Moreover, Jesse discussed how much drama is involved in the shows and even compared it to an NFL locker room full of emotions.

Jesse Palmer’s own love story

Even though he was the leading man back in 2004 and the first-ever professional athlete to be named The Bachelor, his love story did not end there.

In fact, he didn’t end up finding lasting love on the reality television show and instead found it over ten years later in Manhattan, New York.

Jesse met and married his current wife, model Emely Fardo, back in 2020. The duo now lives in Miami Beach, Florida, and has an Aussie Doodle.

The answer is yes when asked if they want children in the future, but they aren’t opposed to getting another puppy first.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.