Bachelor Nation fans get a kick out of Clayton Echard riding on Susie Evans’ back while swimming

Clayton Echard and Susie Evans’ Bachelor ending had Bachelor Nation talking for weeks on end, both before the After The Final Rose and after.

While fans felt for Susie Evans during her overnight date with Clayton, as he sent her home and received backlash and criticism for potentially gaslighting her.

That was what was so shocking when viewers and alums alike saw Susie walk out to the hot seat with Clayton during After The Final Rose, and why everyone was even more shocked when they announced they had reconciled.

What did Susie Evans put on TikTok and her Instagram page?

Susie recently took to TikTok, and reposted on her Instagram, a moment from the season that had Bachelor Nation rolling in laughter.

She also included a meme of an adult turtle with a baby turtle on its back with the caption, “Clayton swimming on Susie’s back like #TheBachelor.”

In the reposted TikTok, viewers can see Clayton acting like the little turtle, and Susie as the big turtle, as she carried Clayton on her back through the water during their one-on-one date. She paired the moment that she posted on TikTok and Instagram with a clip from the song Just a Cloud Away by Pharrell Williams.

What did Bachelor Nation alums and fans have to say about Susie’s funny post?

The first three comments that Susie got on her Instagram were from women on Clayton’s season with her. Marlena Wesh, Lyndsey Windham, and Mara Agrait all showed Susie some love in her post.

Marlena and Lyndsey both stated “I am weakkkk” and “I’m weak,” while Mara posted laughing face emojis with skull heads like Lyndsey.

Two fans showed their support for both Susie and Clayton, as well as them as a couple. One person wrote, “Great couple [red heart emoji] stay a couple FOREVER [black heart]”

Another woman wrote, “He’s A Gentleman and she’s also Genuine they both are sweet , cute generous , and have very great big hearts well Deserved Definitely !! Love you both !! (two black hearts and waving hand emojis).”

Even Clayton’s little brother, Patrick, took to the Instagram post to poke fun at his big brother. He commented, “Clay, our little spoon [two heart-faced emojis.]”

Clayton and Susie beat the odds stacked against them

While it didn’t appear that Susie and Clayton would end up together in the end, after she gave him an ultimatum before Fantasy Suites, after he sent her packing, and after Susie rejected his proposal and left him in Iceland, the duo has surprised everyone with their comeback.

While some fans were upset that Susie took him back and still don’t like Clayton and his behavior, actions, and words, other Bachelor Nation alums and fans are rooting for the couple to make it.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.