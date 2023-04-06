Bachelor in Paradise’s Aaron Clancy hard launches new girlfriend

Aaron Clancy is officially stepping into spring with a new girlfriend by his side.

Aaron was introduced into the franchise on Season 17 of The Bachelorette and later appeared on the seventh season of Bachelor in Paradise.

He most recently showed up to the beach once again for Season 8 of BIP last fall, attempting a relationship with Genevieve Parisi. However, the two ultimately called it quits before the finale episode.

Aaron first teased that he had a new girlfriend last month, saying he had been “seeing someone” and that things were going “really really good.”

However, the reality star took to his Instagram on Thursday to give his official relationship launch.

Aaron shared a compilation video that featured multiple clips with his new girlfriend, musician Alice Gray.

Bachelor in Paradise’s Aaron Clancy launches his relationship with Alice Gray

The sweet video showed the two enjoying a few special moments together, with one quick clip of the former Bachelorette contestant even getting on one knee to give Alice a rose.

“I’ve been pretty busy lately, and I couldn’t be happier about it,” Aaron revealed in the caption of the video. “Kind, generous and understanding is an understatement. Thank you for being one of the most special people I have ever met❤️‍🔥 let’s keep living it up babe.”

Alice replied to Aaron’s post, asking her boyfriend why he’s “so cute.” Aaron sweetly replied back to say “hey” to his “bb.”

Fellow Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 contestants also had to chime in on the launch, with James Bonsall at the top of the list to label Aaron and Alice as a “power couple.”

James and Aaron memorably built up quite the “bromance” during their time in the franchise, even choosing to “ride off into the sunset” together at the end of BIP Season 7.

BIP Season 8 couple Danielle Maltby and Michael Allio also commented on the post, with Michael saying Alice is a “REAL one” and Danielle joking that she is excited for Aaron to “bring her home.”

Aaron teases new girlfriend on Bachelor Nation podcast

While Aaron said he and his “mystery girl” weren’t “too official” last month, he still said that he was “the happiest he’s ever been” with her.

While talking on the Click Bait with Bachelor Nation podcast, Aaron clarified that his new girlfriend was not a part of the Bachelor franchise, saying he met her through a “friend of a friend.”

He also said that she was an artist, and although he didn’t say exactly what that meant at the time, he noted that he was her “number one fan” and would be cheering her on from the front row.

Now that the news is officially out, Alice is indeed a “dream pop” musician who has been releasing songs since 2017.

The San Diego native currently boasts 23.6K followers on Instagram, where she links her recent singles and videos for fans to stream.

While Alice may have an impressive following already, her fame is about to grow even more now that she has gone IG official with the Bachelor Nation star.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.