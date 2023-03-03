Bachelor in Paradise’s Aaron Clancy dishes on his new girlfriend

Aaron Clancy and James Bonsall have officially ended their Bachelor bromance as Aaron reveals he has a brand new girlfriend — or, almost, girlfriend.

While James launched his lucky lady back in December, Aaron has been quiet about his love life since leaving Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 last fall.

Aaron spent most of his time on BIP in a strong relationship with his former flame Genevieve Parisi, but the two ultimately ended things after a season full of fighting and a toxic argument during the season finale.

Recently, Aaron co-hosted the Bachelor-themed Click Bait podcast, where host Joe Amabile asked him about his current relationship status.

“I don’t want to say anything too, too official, but I’m seeing someone,” Aaron admitted. “Things are going really, really good, super happy, actually. I’m probably the happiest I’ve been.”

Aaron said that he met her through a “friend of a friend,” and while he was reluctant to share more details, he also said that she was an “artist.” He later called himself her “number one fan,” still keeping it vague by saying he is going to be cheering her on from the front row.

It can also be assumed that Aaron’s new boo is not a member of the Bachelor franchise, as when Joe asked if he knew her, Aaron replied, “Probably not, but you should.”

Aaron explained how their first date wasn’t exactly meant to be a date but rather a simple meeting between them.

While their first meeting was “more casual” at first, once he realized he had feelings for her, he brought her to an upscale restaurant along the water in San Diego.

“I did it right, for sure,” the former contestant joked.

Does Aaron’s new love interest know about his stint on Bachelor in Paradise?

Aaron admitted that when it comes to his past in the reality dating franchise, his new girlfriend is aware of his former antics.

“She knows about my horrific failures on national TV,” Aaron said.

Joe joked that she could be “the one” if she is “okay with that,” to which Aaron agreed, “1000%, and I’m even worse in real life.”

Aaron first appeared on Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette, later giving the franchise another shot as a standout on Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise.

Although he chose to leave the beach with James instead of his love interest at the time, both of them decided to return to the show again last year to join the Season 8 cast.

It seems as if Aaron has left his Bachelor in Paradise experience in the past, especially with his ex Genevieve recently revealing she and Aaron don’t speak at all anymore.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.