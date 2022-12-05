James Bonsall smooches new girlfriend after unsuccessful Bachelor in Paradise run

James Bonsall shares a new photo with his girlfriend after appearing on BIP Season 8. Pic credit: @jamesbonsall_/Instagram

James Bonsall started the week off strong with a “hard launch” next to his new girlfriend.

Although it was fun to watch the bromance of James Bonsall and Aaron Clancy blossom during two seasons of Bachelor in Paradise, it seems as if he’s found a real love outside of the franchise after all.

But seriously, has anyone checked on Aaron?

James was first seen on Season 17 of The Bachelorette and tried his luck again the following summer on Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise.

He returned to the beach this past summer for BIP Season 8, and even though he sparked up a connection with Shanae Ankney, it wasn’t strong enough for them to start a real relationship.

Now that the season is over and the reunion drama is in the rearview, James has decided to announce his new girlfriend to the world by way of a happy birthday dedication post.

James Bonsall shares a kiss with his new girlfriend post-Bachelor in Paradise

In what could have been a photoshoot for a fitness magazine, James shared a photo of the two sharing a kiss while standing outside in their bathing suits. James was seen rocking a pair of black swim trunks and sneakers while his girlfriend wore a hot pink string bikini and stilettos.

His girlfriend, whose name is Rebecca, tugged onto the end of her ponytail and popped her foot while James wrapped his arm around her waist.

After wishing her a happy birthday, James wrote, “I am beyond grateful to have you in my life and I am truly blessed to be able to share this special day with you, and many more to come.”

“You deserve all the happiness that the world has to offer,” he continued.

James even signed off by telling Rebecca, as well as all of his followers, that he loves her.

The post garnered attention from fellow members of Bachelor Nation, including Brendan Quinn and his BIP castmate Michael Allio who were nothing but happy for their “brother.”

What do we know about James’ new girlfriend?

James’ girlfriend, who goes by the name @rebeccamarriee on Instagram and has her name labeled Beck in her bio, appears to be a social media influencer who is all about “body positivity, self-love, and fitness.”

Although she mainly shares bikini shots, her bio also reveals that she is an insurance analyst and lives in San Diego, California.

She is also into bass music and festivals, recently sharing photos at the Hard Summer Festival, the Ubbi Dubbi Music Festival, and Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC).

And while she may have solidified a spot on James’ Instagram feed, he has yet to make his appearance on hers.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.