Bachelor in Paradise: Dean Unglert says he bought Caelynn Miller-Keyes a third engagement ring

The third time’s a charm for Dean Unglert.

Dean met Caelynn Miller-Keyes on Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise, where Dean memorably came back to the show with a grand attempt to “woo” Caelynn and leave Mexico arm in arm.

Caelynn agreed, and the two have been going strong ever since, leading to their engagement in 2022.

While both parties proposed to one another — in ways that conquered each other’s fears — Dean admitted that he had actually lost Caelynn’s real and original engagement ring.

Caelynn has been rocking a replica of the ring since October, and on their recent appearance on the Click Bait with Bachelor Nation podcast, he said he even bought her a third.

The two first joked about the whereabouts of the original ring, saying it may have “evaporated” or that Caelynn may have hidden it.

“What a crazy thing for me to do,” Caelynn bantered.

Bachelor in Paradise’s Dean Unglert plans to give Caelynn Miller-Keyes another engagement ring

While the two haven’t quite found Caelynn’s actual ring, Dean went ahead and gave her the mock at the proposal — just so she’d have something to wear.

However, there’s always room for one more in Dean’s book.

“Now I do have a new engagement ring, so, the third engagement ring I guess you could call it,” Dean said. “I haven’t given it to her yet, I plan on giving it to her before the wedding in just a special way.”

Dean continued to say that he may give it to her during an upcoming trip to Hawaii, so long as the right moment presents itself.

He also said that a ring company reached out to him after hearing he had lost the original ring and offered to gift him another one.

Details on Dean and Caelynn’s upcoming Aspen wedding

Caelynn and Dean will be saying “I do” soon enough, as their upcoming Aspen wedding is on the horizon.

The two had their beautiful engagement party back in January, which gave fans a taste of what their special day will most likely look like.

On the podcast, Caelynn revealed that she has two wedding dresses, while Dean still needs to pick out his tux.

Dean is planning to rock a cowboy hat for the reception, and although cowboy boots will fit the “vibe” of the venue, the two will not be wearing them.

Caelynn said the wedding will also be very “them,” and the wedding venue will “lean hard on the theme.”

The former Bachelor in Paradise contestants said they have everything planned for the wedding minus “the little details.”

“I feel like we have everything,” the future Mrs. Bell remarked. “I feel good, I feel less stressed than I did when we started.”

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.