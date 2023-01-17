See stunning shots from Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert’s engagement party

Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert share photos from their recent engagement party. Pic credit: @caelynnmillerkeyes/Instagram

It’s been nothing but love for Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert as the couple gears up to walk down the aisle soon.

After an iffy start to their romance on Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise, Caelynn chose to leave the beach early and assist Dean on his “van life,” and it’s safe to say the decision was well worth it in the end.

The two chose to propose to each other this past fall, and now, the festivities have officially begun.

Over the weekend, the beautiful couple shared a few stunning shots of their recent engagement party, which was decorated in white roses and neutral-colored accents.

While it seemed to have rained during their Bohemian-style party, the venue appeared fully covered and ready to host their celebratory event — equipped with a dining table that read “C+D” at the forefront and a wall full of champagne flutes.

Caelynn first shared a carousel of photos to her Instagram, which showed a few shots of her and Dean posing around the venue while holding hands and pouring the champagne for their guests.

See photos from Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes’ engagement party

“Yesterday was truly perfect. @runawayindie you are the best at what you do. Thank you for planning such an incredible party! I can’t freaking wait for to marry you @deanie_babies 🤍,” Caelynn wrote.

Caelynn’s party outfit consisted of a long, pleated white skirt with vintage buttons in the back. She paired the piece with a lace bralette, which she covered with a sheer, long-sleeved crop top.

As for accessories, the former contestant went with a pair of white satin heels and a beaded bow to fasten her half-up-half-down hairstyle.

Dean’s look matched the aura of the party as well, as he looked dapper in a fully beige suit with a white button-up shirt underneath. He opted for a pair of brown dress shoes, which he tastefully matched with some tan socks.

Another post by Caelynn featured more photos from the event with the caption, “Details from a magical night ✨.”

As for the intricate details of the party, their event planner Nikki Anderson of Runaway Indie, explained exactly what the company wanted to do.

“We wanted every moment during the event to feature customized details, like our bar cocktail charms featuring the couples engraved initials. Our team also created a drink tap wall, adored with cascading florals, where guests could pour their own cocktails and mocktails before taking a seat at a beautifully curated spring garden inspired table,” Nikki said in a post.

Nikki continued to say that they decorated the table with “lush greenery and white spring florals,” but also added in some glass accents to give it more of a vintage vibe.

“Every detail we designed catered to Caelynn + Dean’s worldly and modern style, keeping in step with a clean and timeless look,” Nikki concluded.

Caelynn and Dean proposed to each other last year

After dating for about three years, Dean finally popped the question to Caelynn in October of 2022.

And, while he may have lost her original engagement ring in the process, Caelynn has been fine with wearing an exact replica in the meantime.

The two had always said they would propose to one another, so Caelynn reciprocated the sentiment in December while making Dean face his biggest fear – horseback riding.

Since Dean made Caelynn conquer her fear of heights for his proposal, she thought it was only fitting to do the same for him.

Although, according to her, it only sets them up for a lifetime of pushing each other outside of their comfort zones.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.