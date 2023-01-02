Baby Girl Lisa Hamme slams Usman ‘Sojaboy’ Umar as ‘jealous’ of Michael Ilesanmi

Baby Girl Lisa Hamme spoke out against her ex-husband Usman Umar. Pic credit: TLC

Former 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Baby Girl Lisa Hamme jumped into the drama between her ex-husband Usman “Sojaboy” Umar and Angela Deem.

Usman and Angela have historical issues over Angela labeling Usman as a Nigerian scammer, and their feud heated back up during Part 1 of the Happily Ever After? Tell All.

Angela got in Usman’s face as he appeared virtually, and they had a nasty verbal exchange that ended with Usman calling Angela a “pig.” Furthermore, Usman and Angela’s Nigerian husband, Michael Ilesanmi, got into an argument when Usman tried to plead with Michael to leave Angela for his own good.

Usman and Lisa did not end their marriage on good terms, and Lisa has been vocal about condemning her ex-husband ever since. With that said, Lisa joined the Tell All fray on social media and had some choice words for Usman.

In her Instagram address, Lisa shared a still image of Usman telling Michael, “This woman will kill you at an early age,” next to a screenshot of Michael telling him, “Maybe don’t think I’m scared of Angie.”

Above the side-by-side share, Lisa slammed Usman, saying, “Stop trying to drag Michael you are jealous of him and his success! Your words to me do whatever it takes to be bigger than them! Jokes on you Sodaboy Michael and Angela rock they are good people!”

To add to her post, Lisa captioned, “@deemangela what I just said is gospel and that’s what he’s been trying to do! Boom I said it now let’s watch this! Happy New Year everyone❤️.”

Baby Girl Lisa Hamme and Usman Umar’s relationship

90 Day viewers were introduced to Lisa on Season 4 of Before the 90 Days when she went to Nigeria to meet Usman for the first time in person after talking with him online.

After many cringy and volatile moments, the couple decided to move forward with getting married in Nigeria after getting Usman’s mom’s blessing.

Once Lisa returned to America, she and Usman’s marriage did not last long and ended in divorce, and Lisa has openly dissed Usman on social media at every turn. She has called him “gay” online, and the truth that came out during the Season 4 Tell All about what ultimately got her axed from the network.

Lisa was let go from the 90 Day Fiance network

When Lisa was on the Tell All for Season 4, Usman revealed that Lisa would use the N-word toward him, a claim that Lisa did not deny or apologize for at the time. Instead, she went on to blame Usman.

As a result, Lisa was edited out of the Tell All and told that she could no longer appear on the show.

Since then, Lisa has had a strong online presence and pays attention to the show still because she often speaks on hot topics from it.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.