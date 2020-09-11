Azan Tefou has been dropping shirtless photos on Instagram ever since Nicole Nafinger went home

Nicole Nafziger and Azan Tefou are one of the most memorable couples in 90 Day Fiance history. The Morrocan and the Floridan met online and blossomed into one of the most talked-about couples of the season.

Nicole has been hoping for marriage with Azan for years now. However, obstacle after obstacle got in the couple’s way. From cheating allegations to a rumored wife, Nicole stood by Azan’s side.

After facing controversy for leaving her daughter May for months, the 90 Day Fiance alum is back in Florida after being stuck in Morocco due to COVID-19.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

The single mom left during the initial stages of the pandemic, and soon after her arrival, the country went into lockdown. The 22-year-old was stranded in Morocco and blamed the flight home for being too expensive for her to afford.

Now that Nicole is back in the US, her other half has been posting shirtless photos that emphasize his clearly defined gym muscles. Although Nicole posts many photos of the couple together, Azan’s recent posts only include steamy pictures of him.

Is Azan looking for attention or just showing off his work ethic in the gym?

Nicole received a lot of backlash for the trip

With her finally reuniting with her love, viewers expected to see more of Azan on her social media. When they didn’t, it led fans to believe Nicole never actually went to Morocco.

Read More Kalani Faagata of 90 Day Fiance brings attention to domestic violence in Samoa

It wasn’t until she posted her location in her Instagram story that viewers believed her.

Nicole received a lot of hate for leaving her daughter with her mother, Robalee, during the emerging coronavirus pandemic.

After spending months overseas, she was finally able to reunite with her daughter.

Are Azan and Nicole still together?

View this post on Instagram #healthylifestyle #gymmotivation A post shared by Azan (@justazan) on Sep 7, 2020 at 12:15pm PDT

We last saw the couple on season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? and it wasn’t looking good.

Azan kept canceling their plans to meet and everyone but Nicole thought the relationship was doomed.

She recently responded to a fan’s question regarding her relationship status.

When asked if she was still with Azan, she responded, “Hassan and I are still together and planning for the future together.”

At this point, viewers want to see if Azan will make it down the aisle. Do you think Nicole and Azan will get married?