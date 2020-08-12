Nicole Nafziger finally home in Florida and daughter May couldn’t be more excited to have mom back

Nicole Nafziger’s never-ending love story with Azan Tefou has taken quite a few turns over the past few months.

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After alum was in Morrocco visiting Azan when the COVID-19 lockdowns got serious, and she ended up stuck abroad.

To make matters worse, the travel restrictions meant that Nicole was separated from her six-year-old daughter May, who was in Florida in the care of Nicole’s mother, for months.

Fortunately, it seems that Nicole has finally found her way home to May.

Nicole updates fans on Instagram

Earlier today, Nicole posted videos to her Instagram stories that showed her enjoying time with May. The two laughed as they cooked, styled their hair, and played together.

May, who quite clearly just lost a tooth, looked thrilled to be back with her mom.

Just two days ago, Nicole posted a photo of herself sporting a mask with Azan. She hinted in the caption that she would soon return home to May.

“I’m so happy I got to see you baby♥️ Hopefully next time I won’t have to leave and we’ll be a family with May🥰,” she wrote.

Today, she posted a homecoming photo along with a caption about her happy reunion with May.

“Soooo happy to finally be back with my baby girl😭 I missed her so much and it feels so great to get back to normal with her♥️🥰,”Nicole wrote.

Nicole faced backlash over her trip

Although Nicole and May are now happily reunited, fans have questioned Nicole’s decision to go to Morrocco in the first place.

“I can’t believe you abandoned your child for 6 months honestly,” one user commented on her photo.

“Totally agree, I could never leave my kids for 6 months!!” chimed in another.

In the past, fans have pointed out that the US Department of State offered flights to Americans who were trapped in Morroco back in March. However, the flights were over $1,400, which was too pricey for Nicole.

But despite the negativity, Nicole does have her supporters. “Stop following her then!! Nobody needs your negativity! It’s not your life!!” a fan commented.

Another supporter doubted that the haters were any better than Nicole. “All these holier than thou, mean people! I’d love a peep into their lives!” she wrote.

Nicole hasn’t responded to the criticism, but hopefully, she’ll take the hateful comments in stride.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.