Audrey Roloff stresses the importance of ‘us time’ after almost 9 years of marriage to Jeremy

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff have carved out a nice life for their little family, which includes three kids, and it’s hard to believe that so much time has passed since the Little People Big World stars tied the knot.

The pair have been married for almost nine years and in a recent post, Audrey revealed that making time for each other has been one of the most important things for their relationship.

The couple recently got back from a group getaway in the Grande Cayman where they spend some well-needed alone time away from the kids.

Audrey kept us updated with lots of vacation photos as they enjoyed drinks on the beach, fun boat rides, and some underwater activities.

The couple had an amazing time with their friends, and they even came back earlier than intended so that they could go to a country music concert.

Sign up for our newsletter!

However, while the pair likes to socialize with friends, there’s something to be said about spending private time together.

Audrey Roloff prioritizes ‘us time’ with her husband Jeremy Roloff

Audrey Roloff reminded us just how old we are when she declared that she and Jeremy are not too far away from the nine-year mark. Where did the time go?

Anyway, her Instagram post was a happy snap of her and Jeremy standing atop some large rocks at the beach.

The TLC star wrote in the video “When you’ve been married almost 9 years and still choose han[g]ing out with each other over everyone else.”

Audrey spoke more about that in the caption and confessed that on any given night, there’s usually a group of people at their home, but sometimes she and Jeremy simply need time to themselves.

“If we ever feel like we are needing some us time, we will bail on social opportunities and to-do lists just to hang out with each other,” she wrote.

Before ending the lengthy post, Audrey told her followers, “Here is your permission to bail on whatever you had planned this week to spend more time with your spouse. You don’t need to make an excuse for chosing to prioritize your marriage and your family.”

Little People Big World star Audrey Roloff gets mixed reviews on marriage advice

Audrey’s Instagram post racked up thousands of likes and comments only hours after being shared online. However, her 1.6 million Instagram followers had mixed reviews about her advice.

“Great true words of advice. I have been married 25 years and with my hubby for 32 years and we still prioritize our time with each other,” responded one commenter.

“Been together 25 years and 22 years married this year. This has always been true for us,” added someone else.

On the other hand, one person wrote, “Um, no offense, but at 9 years you’re basically still in ‘your early years of marriage.'”

Another naysayer said, “This marriage reminds me of my ex and I. We had a good thing going going in the beginning but it fizzled out…”

Pic credit: @audreyroloff/Instagram

Someone also told Audrey, “Come back and share this after 31 years.”

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus on TLC.