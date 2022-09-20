LPBW: Audrey Roloff details why she and Jeremy had to cancel their anniversary getaway last minute

Due to illness, Audrey and Jeremy had to skip their anniversary trip this year. Pic credit: @audreyroloff/Instagram

Little People, Big World alums Audrey and Jeremy Roloff had to cancel their eighth wedding anniversary trip.

Although Audrey and Jeremy walked away from filming for LPBW in 2018, the couple continues to share much of their personal lives with their fans on social media.

That was the case this week when Audrey took to her Instagram Stories to share how “bummed” she was that she and Jeremy had to forgo their annual trip to celebrate their 2014 nuptials.

“Welp. I’m pretty bummed,” Audrey told her followers along with a photo of some luggage and items to be packed sitting on the floor and labeled with a Happy Anniversary gif. “This is my packed bag for a 2 night SURPRISE getaway I planned for our anniversary.”

Audrey continued, explaining that she and Jeremy had an early flight planned, but at 2 a.m., they decided to stay home because their 10-month-old son, Radley, fell ill.

“Radley got sick and I’m fighting something myself,” Audrey shared. “But this is motherhood. Canceling and adjusting plans to meet the needs of our kids.”

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff cancel 8th-anniversary getaway last minute

The 31-year-old mom of three told her fans that she almost talked herself into going anyway, justifying it by describing how “epic” the trip would have been and pulling off such a big surprise for Jeremy. However, she said her “mama gut” told her not to go. Ironically, they had to miss out on last year’s anniversary trip because their eldest child, daughter Ember, was ill.

Pic credit: @audreyroloff/Instagram

“The con’s of getting married in the middle of September,” Audrey added to her picture.

There was one small consolation amid it all. However, Audrey later shared another photo, this time a mirror selfie including herself and Radley, who was giving a big smile to the camera, clearly feeling better.

Pic credit: @audreyroloff/Instagram

LPBW alums Audrey and Jeremy wed in 2014 on Roloff Farms

Audrey and Jeremy tied the knot on Roloff Farms, as have the rest of the Roloff siblings, in 2014 before nearly 300 of their closest friends and family members.

Audrey was a gorgeous bride in her off-the-shoulder gown, wearing a crown of flowers in her hair and her groom, Jeremy, added his own stylish flair with a bow tie and suspenders.

Jeremy proposed to Audrey in March 2014.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.