Asonta from Love After Lockup obituary and service details revealed

Asonta Gholston (real name Lacitrus Gholston) from Love After Lockup passed away earlier this month.

The car he was driving was speeding, and when he attempted to pass, he lost control and hit another vehicle head-on.

He died in the accident, but the teens in the other vehicle were unharmed.

News of Asonta’s death made waves on social media, with his Love During Lockup costar Raneka Hayes revealing the information on her social media pages.

There are still questions about how the network will handle Asonta’s passing as Love During Lockup is wrapping up, and Love After Lockup is set to begin airing soon.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Now that Asonta’s family has set things up, his obituary and service details have been revealed.

Asonta Ghloston’s obituary and service details

Astonta Gholston was just 33 when he lost his life in the tragic traffic accident.

His obituary from the funeral home revealed that he left behind several relatives who will miss him. Asonta had three sons, with another child reportedly on the way. Raneka Hayes was not mentioned in the obituary, but his “special friend” Misty Caudell was.

Several condolence messages were left on the funeral home’s website, showing the magnitude of reach Asonta had in his life and death.

A viewing is being held on September 9 for Asonta Gholston. It appears to be an open wake, with viewing hours for four hours in the late afternoon and early evening.

His funeral is set for September 10 at the First Baptist Church from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. CST, and his burial will follow at Toccoa City Cemetery.

Which other Love After Lockup stars have passed?

Asonta Gholston was not the first Love After Lockup star who passed away.

The shows in the franchise follow convicts and, often, drug users as they try to rehabilitate back into society with the help of someone who loves them.

Unfortunately, not everyone succeeds.

Scott Davey passed away in November 2021. He was paired with Lizzie Kommes but kept his drug use secret.

Tracie Wagaman passed away just days after welcoming a new baby in July 2021. She had battled substance abuse throughout her time on the show.

Alla Subbotina from Season 1 of Love After Lockup also lost her life in 2021. She dealt with substance abuse issues and even returned to prison while filming because she relapsed. Unfortunately, she wasn’t able to kick it.

Love During Lockup airs Friday nights at 10/9c on WEtv.