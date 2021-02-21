Ashling Lorger reveals reality TV shows she wants to appear on after Below Deck stint

Ashling Lorger has revealed the reality TV shows she wants to appear on after her Below Deck stint.
The blonde beauty joins the rest of the Below Deck Season 8 cast for one final crew chat to dish what went down on the My Seanna. It was quite a season full of drama, laughs, feuds, and a couple of crew firings.
Ashling teased that the virtual chat gets pretty fiery between her, Francesca Rubi, and fired stew Elizabeth Frankini. The trailer for the reunion features Elizabeth calling Francesca and Ashling bullies.
As the Australian native prepares to say good-bye to Below Deck, for now, she dished what’s next for her in the reality TV world with the Daily Mail Australia.
What are the two shows Ash wants to appear on next?
Thanks to her stint on Below Deck, Ashling has been bitten by the reality TV bug. Fans will be surprised that Ash’s net onscreen venture could be quite different if she gets her wish.
“I’d love to do Survivor or I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, something like that,” she expressed. “I think my personality is very flexible. I know I can appear as a real girly girl, but if you want me to get down and dirty with snakes and mud I’m all there!”
It would be interesting to see Ashling on either one of those shows.
Would Ashling return to Below Deck?
Along with spending time in the jungle or on a random remote island, Ash also remains open to a Below Deck return. She would happily accept the role of chief stew if Francesca doesn’t come back for Season 9.
“I think I could definitely become the Chief Stew for sure! I could definitely see myself being the Chief Stew,” Ashling stated.
Fans have mixed reviews about Kate Chastain’s replacement. The tension between Francesca and Elizabeth left viewers divided. Many people don’t want to see Francesca return for another season.
Whether it’s Below Deck or another show, Ashling Lorger has dreams of testing the reality TV waters in Australia. Perhaps she and fellow Aussie Francesca can team up for Survivor or I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! The two ladies bonded on the hit Bravo show and remain good friends, today.
No, Ashling hasn’t given up her yachting career. She’s simply looking to expand her horizon’s a little bit.
Since leaving the My Seanna, Ashling has also upped her influencer game. Thanks to the hit Bravo show, Ash gained a slew of followers. She should have no problem landing another reality TV gig.
Below Deck Season 8 reunion airs Monday, February 22 at 9/8c on Bravo.
