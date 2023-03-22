Armando Rubio lets daughter Hannah transform him into ‘Amanda’ with full makeup and hair

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Armando Rubio captured an adorable experience he had with his 10-year-old daughter, Hannah.

The video started with Hannah excitedly applying eyeshadow on her dad before gluing an eyelash onto him and blowing on it to help it dry.

When Armando saw what he looked like after the eyelash was on one eye, both he and Hannah laughed before the video cut to a different angle showing Hannah with a full makeup pallet in her hand.

She applied blush to Armando’s cheeks and contour to his nose before adding another sweep over his face with a brush.

The final product of Armando’s look was shown as he donned a long brunette wig with bangs and a full face of makeup, which included two long eyelashes and a colored lip.

Hannah wore a blonde wig and had more makeup on one side of her face than the other while she and her dad served looks to the camera.

In the caption of the post, Armando joked, “‘Amanda’ visiting Hannah’s Beauty Salon 💁🏻‍♀️😅😂🤣 (What we do for our kids 🙄🙈🤦🏻‍♂️😂).”

Armando Rubio, Kenny Niedermeier, and Hannah love to spend time with their dog

When Armando and Hannah aren’t bonding as they were in the makeover video, they spend time with Armando’s husband, Kenny Niedermeier, and their family dog Mika.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers might remember on Season 2 of the spinoff, Kenny traveled from his native Florida to Mexico with his dog Truffles. Truffles became a part of his family with Armando and Hannah until his passing in February 2022.

Shortly after that, Kenny and Armando got their french bulldog, Mika, who they love spending time with. Mika is now one and a half and frequently appears on Kenny’s and Armando’s Instagram pages.

For Christmas 2022, Kenny, Armando, and Hannah took a holiday photo that included Mika in a white sweater on Kenny’s lap.

Armando Rubio and Kenny Niedermeier are on 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk

Kenny and Armando have a lively social media presence, but fans of the couple can also catch them on their TV screens on the spinoff 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk.

From the comfort of home, Kenny and Armando give commentary and dish on currently airing episodes within the 90 Day Fiance franchise. This season, they share their opinions on the drama and cast members of Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

Tim Malcolm and Veronica Rodriguez are joining them this season as veterans of the show. Other couples or duos on 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk this season include Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise, Kimberly and Jamal Menzies, and show newcomers Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh.

Bilal Hazzies and Shaeeda Sween also debuted on 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk in the latest episode, but viewers were not happy to see Bilal as an alleged “fan favorite.”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.