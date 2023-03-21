90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk viewers slam Bilal Hazziez’s appearance on the show

90 Day Fiance alum Bilal Hazziez has not left a good impression on most viewers, and now that he is on 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk, fans of the show are complaining.

90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk features fan-favorite couples or duos who give commentary and share their opinions of currently-airing episodes within the 90 Day Fiance franchise.

Bilal was on Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance and most recently on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? — and it seems like those appearances were more than enough for viewers who were rubbed the wrong way by Bilal.

Bilal has been labeled as condescending, financially abusive, a gaslighter, and a lecturer. Furthermore, 90 Day Fiance critics don’t believe Bilal will give his wife, Shaeeda Sween, the baby she desperately wants.

With all those negative connotations toward Bilal in mind, he and Shaeeda made their debut on 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk, where they dished on the latest 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way episode.

90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk viewers took to Twitter to Bilal’s appearance on the beloved spinoff, with some even saying they were done watching it because of him.

90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk viewers sound off on Bilal Hazziez as a member of the show

A popular tweet was shared on Twitter that took aim at Bilal and Shaeeda’s first-ever appearance on 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk.

The tweet shared a still image of Bilal and Shaeeda from the show and commented, “In what world is Bilal’ one of our favorites’?!”

The comments section of the tweet was filled with like-minded 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk viewers who were not stoked to see Bilal on the spinoff.

One viewer slammed Bilal’s presence on the show, “Makes me not want to watch Pillow Talk anymore.”

Another penned, “Oh my gosh I haven’t watched yet, thanks for the heads up. Sorry Bilal, don’t need you mansplaining anything to me…ever!”

90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk viewers weighed Bilal’s presence. Pic credit: @realityfun2/Twitter

Someone else slammed, “I was disappointed when I seen these two. I want Veronica/Tim, John/Patrick, Anna/Robert. Get him out.”

Yet another critic shared, “He’s excited to find someone that is more toxic than him with chauvinism behaviors.”

Other viewers dropped comments. Pic credit: @realityfun2/Twitter

Bilal is not the only 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk cast member getting bad reviews from viewers

Bilal’s presence on 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk is not the only cast member choice being questioned by viewers this season.

Kimberly Menzies is on the show with her son, Jamal Menzies. While Jamal has received favorable feedback from viewers, Kim has gotten backlash for talking out of her depth about the relationships on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

Kim was engaged to Usman “Sojaboy” Umar in a turbulent relationship that ended badly. Hence, viewers thought she didn’t have a leg to stand on to judge other relationships.

However, there are two couples this season that 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk fans are happy about. Those are Tim Malcolm and Veronica Rodriguez, veterans of the show, and Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh, in their first season of the spinoff.

90 Day Fiance Pillow Talk: The Other Way airs Sundays at 11/10c after every new episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.