90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers sound off on Bilal, calling him ‘financially abusive’

Bilal Hazziez is getting called out by 90 Day Fiance viewers as “financially abusive.” Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Bilal Hazziez has not made the best impression on viewers since being on Season 9 of 90 Fiance and currently airing Season 7 of Happily Ever After?

Much of the 90 Day audience has called out Bilal’s red flags, gaslighting tendencies, and controversial behavior.

Before the Tell All kicked off, viewers watched Bilal’s wife, Shaeeda Sween, bring up her anxieties to Yara Zaya over Bilal’s lack of financial sharing. They also watched Bilal and Shaeeda have a wayward interaction over Shaeeda’s insecurities about it.

Bilal brushed Shaeeda off as being easily influenced by others and told her there was no need for a joint account or to let her in on his finances and, instead, recommended that she get a piggy bank.

Based on this latest controversial point in Bilal and Shaeeda’s marriage, 90 Day viewers have called Bilal out as “financially abusive.”

A meme about Bilal and its subsequent comments capture how a large part of the 90 Day audience feels about him.

Bilal Hazziez was called out by a 90 Day Fiance meme

A popular 90 Day fan page on Instagram made a meme calling out Bilal.

They reshared a clip from the Tell All when Shaeeda and Yara discussed Shaeeda’s financial situation with Bilal.

Above the clip, the meme read, “So Bilal is also financially abusive lol.”

In the caption of the post, the fan account added, “I wonder what else Bilal is doing that Shaeedah thinks is normal that is not normal.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers slam Bilal Hazziez

The comments section of the meme was full of HEA viewers agreeing that Bilal was financially abusive and adding their own opinions along those lines.

One critic exclaimed, “He’s such a POS!!! He literally was mocking her when he said ‘one thing about my wife is that she’s easily influenced by other people’ and Also when she asked about a joint account he said ‘what I can do is get you a piggy bank and put money in it for you’ pos.”

The meme creator added, “he’s horrible,” while another viewer said that Bilal was “the worst human.”

A popular commended also jabbed, “Bilal who wants all the benefits of marriage but none of the responsibilities [eye rolling emoji].”

Pic credit: @morebiggy/Instagram

Do you think that Bilal is being financially abusive toward Shaeeda?

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.