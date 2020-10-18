Ariela and Biniyam compare bellies as 90 Day Fiance fans wait to meet their son on The Other Way

And then there were three! As fans wait for the next episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, where they will get to meet Biniyam Shibre and Ariela Danielle’s new bundle of joy, Biniyam took to Instagram and shared a snap of the couple comparing bellies.

In the upcoming episode, fans will meet Ariela and Biniyam’s son for the first time. In anticipation of this moment, Biniyam captioned the photo with a sweet message.

“Comparing bellys. This Sunday everyone gets to meet my baby. I’m so excited,” he wrote.

Ariela’s decision to move to Ethiopia concerned many, including her mom

Ariela and Biniyam’s storyline has been a wild one. Fans first met Ariela as she was in the midst of planning her move to Ethiopia to be with Biniyam.

The couple met while Ariela was on vacation after filing for divorce from her first husband. And, although she says that she wasn’t looking for anything serious, three months into their relationship Ariela found out that she was pregnant.

Three months into her pregnancy, Ariela returned to the U.S. for prenatal care and to be close to family.

However, she had already made up her mind that since Biniyam couldn’t be in the U.S. with her for the baby’s arrival, she would travel to Ethiopia for the birth instead.

Ariela’s mom, Janice, accompanied Ariela when she moved to Ethiopia to scope out the hospital where her daughter would give birth.

When the three visited the hospital, Janice, who is a nurse, was pleased with the accommodations.

Clearing the hospital hurdle was huge for the couple. However, that wasn’t their only hurdle; in order for the baby to be baptized into Biniyam’s religion, Ariela would have to be baptized as well. This was not something she was comfortable with.

Ariela had a meltdown while waiting for her unexpected c-section

The couple got some unexpected news during a hospital visit and it was ultimately decided that the baby should be born immediately, via c-section.

Ariela called her mother for support before the procedure, and the fear in Ariela’s voice was evident.

“I’m scared,” Ariela cried as they wheeled her into the operating room.

As they prepped Ariela for her c-section, she was overcome with uncontrollable emotions.

“If you cry, it’s very difficult to give you the spinal anesthesia,” said the doctor.

“Show her you are strong,” said Biniyam to a distraught Ariela.

The doctor explained that if Ariela wasn’t able to stop crying that she would have to administer general anesthesia.

Ariela, completely overcome with fear, pleaded with Biniyam and the doctors, telling them that she wasn’t ready.

Now knowing that the baby was born and is healthy, fans are excited to see the couple come through the other side.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.